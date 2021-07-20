The Opening Ceremony for the Tokyo Olympics is on Friday, but competition begins in Japan on Wednesday morning, which is Tuesday night in Minnesota. The Olympics will be televised on NBC, USA, CNBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel and GOLF Channel, with additional programming on the Peacock streaming service, which requires a subscription. All events will be streamed live on NBCOlympics.com. (Events are listed in Central time, which is 14 hours behind Japan time.)

BEST BETS

Softball: The sport returns to the Olympics after a 13-year absence. Like baseball, softball is popular in Japan and was added back into the program for the Tokyo Games. Host Japan, the defending gold medalists from 2008, opens the six-team tournament against Australia (7 p.m., NBCSN). The top-ranked U.S. then plays its first game, against Italy (10 p.m., NBCSN). Canada, which has former Gopher Sara Groenewegen on its pitching staff, faces Mexico (1 a.m., Wednesday, NBCSN). All the games are being played 150 miles north of Tokyo in Fukushima, site of the 2011 nuclear accident caused by an earthquake and tsunami.

Women's soccer: For you night owls, the renowned U.S. women's soccer team, the reigning World Cup champion led by Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan, begins its Olympic tournament against Sweden (3:30 a.m., USA). Sweden beat the U.S. in the quarterfinals of the 2016 Rio Games, thwarting the Americans' medal hopes. It was the only time since women's soccer was added to the Olympics in 1996 that the U.S. had failed to medal.

TV LISTINGS

NBCSN

Softball: Japan vs. Australia, 7 p.m.

Softball: U.S. vs. Italy, 10 p.m.

Softball: Mexico vs Canada, 1 a.m. Wednesday

Women's soccer: China vs. Brazil, 3 a.m. Wednesday

USA

Women's soccer: U.S. vs. Sweden, 3:30 a.m. Wednesday

Olympic Channel

Women's Soccer: Great Britain vs. Chile, 2:30 a.m. Wednesday