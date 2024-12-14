Lindsey Vonn eager for her return to World Cup ski races next weekend in Switzerland at age 40

''It's awesome'' to have Vonn back, said Czech ski racer and snowboarder Ester Ledecka, who won the 2018 Olympic super-G in South Korea as Vonn finished tied for sixth. ''It was for me a little bit sad to see her finishing her career. I thought, ‘Hey, you should finish it when you want to, not because your body is not capable to let you do your runs.' I'm very happy that she's back and she's feeling good and she's happy.