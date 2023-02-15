Paula Moltzan of Prior Lake made a bit of history for herself and her country Tuesday at the FIS Alpine world ski championships.

She was part of a U.S. foursome that won gold in the team parallel event in Meribel, France, defeating Norway — the defending world champs — 3-2 in the final.

The medal was the first ever for Moltzan, 28, at a senior-level world championship. It was also the first world championships medal for the U.S. in team parallel, and the first gold won by the Americans at this year's championships.

Nina O'Brien, Tommy Ford and River Radamus combined with Moltzan for the victory. The gold did come with a cost. On her final run, Moltzan broke her left hand — the same hand she broke last year — and her status for the rest of the championships is uncertain.

She will skip Wednesday's women's parallel, and a U.S. Ski & Snowboard statement said she would "further evaluate'' whether she will race in giant slalom and slalom later this week.

In team parallel, skiers race head-to-head down a giant slalom course, with the first to cross the finish line earning a point. Moltzan went undefeated through the first three rounds as the U.S. beat Poland, Italy and Canada, then tied with Norway's Thea Louise Stjernesund in the final. Ford won the last race of the event to capture the gold.

RACHEL BLOUNT

