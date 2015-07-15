U.S. stocks, economy remain global exceptions with another rich year

Several of the other largest economies in the world have governments and regulators that simply make it harder to do (and expand) business. As the saying goes, “America innovates. China replicates. And Europe regulates.” That is oversimplifying things, but the incoming presidential administration is already focused on lowering government regulation and extending tax cuts in the spirit of spurring faster growth. That’s part of the reason many financial professionals expect U.S. markets will continue outperforming international equities in the years ahead.