U.S. Steel-Nippon Steel merger: A critical opportunity for Minnesota’s Iron Range

Moreover, his vice-presidential candidacy places him in a unique position to influence the outcome of this merger. With the national spotlight on him, Walz has the leverage to moderate the Biden administration’s opposition to this transaction. Even the United Steelworkers, who have been vocal critics of the deal, are now supportive of his vice-presidential bid. Gov. Walz has now become an important figure for the fate of this merger. For the sake of our state and American manufacturing, it is time for him to step up and ensure that there is bipartisan support in Minnesota for this transaction.