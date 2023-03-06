The Twin Cities could get 3 to 4 inches of fresh snow Sunday night, and while the snow is expected to be done Monday morning, roads could be slick.

As the snow falls Sunday night, the temperature will be near freezing, National Weather Service meteorologist Brent Hewett said, meaning the snow could melt and freeze and make the roads treacherous Monday morning.

"If the road looks wet, expect some patchy black ice and slick spots," Hewett said. "Take some extra time."

After a brief respite Tuesday, more snow is expected later this week, Hewett said. Meteorologists expect a dusting on Wednesday night, and heavier snow is expected to fall Thursday evening into Friday.

"Several inches could be possible," Hewett said. "Looks like more plowable snow."