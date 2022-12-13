Winter weather watches and warnings cover just about every county in Minnesota as a potent storm moves across the state bringing snow, rain, sleet, ice and strong winds that will last through Saturday.

"Just about everybody in the state will be impacted in some way shape or form over the next few days," said Brent Hewett, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Chanhassen.

Dozens of schools across west-central Minnesota were delaying starts or closing altogether on Tuesday where winter storm warnings for 2 to 6 inches of snow are in effect through early and midday Wednesday. In southwestern Minnesota, freezing rain combined with winds gusting to 40 to 50 mph has triggered an ice storm warning through noon Tuesday, Hewett said.

Some places could see as much as a half-inch of ice, Hewett said.

"That's a nasty type of precipitation," he said. "Don't travel if you don't need to."

The initial wave of precipitation will move into Minnesota Tuesday morning but won't reach the Twin Cities until about lunchtime. Most of that will fall in the form of rain but some freezing rain, sleet and snow could mix in. Between 1 and 3 inches of snow and ice could accumulate in the metro and south central Minnesota where a winter weather advisory is in effect, the Weather Service said.

The winter weather advisory also covers cities such as Albert Lea and Mankato and the Wisconsin cities of Eau Claire and Hayward, the Weather Service said.

A wind advisory is in effect Tuesday for the Rochester and Austin areas of southeastern Minnesota, the Weather Service said.

Heavy wet snow will fall across the northern half of the state on Tuesday with the greatest chance for 6 inches of snow or more from Alexandria to Mora and further north, the Weather Service said.

A massive low-pressure system over the central part of the United States will inch its way east while delivering a one-two punch. On Wednesday, the state will see a bit of a lull in as the system stalls out, but more precipitation will fall Thursday and continue through the first part of the weekend.

Rain will wash away much of the snow covering the ground in southern Minnesota and the Twin Cities, but that will be replaced with a new coating of 3 to 6 inches of snow that will fall from Thursday through Saturday morning.

It's rare that a system will trigger watches and warnings touching nearly all of Minnesota's 87 counties, with that happening once or twice a year.

"This is an impressive system," Hewett said. "It's going to be an active week."