Up next: No. 21 Gophers vs. Purdue (homecoming)

11 a.m. Saturday, Huntington Bank Stadium, ESPN2, 100.3-FM

The skinny: The Boilermakers (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) held off Florida Atlantic 28-26 on Saturday night while playing without starting quarterback Aidan O'Connell, who missed the game because of an undisclosed injury. Backup Austin Burton completed 21 of 29 passes for 166 yards and three touchdowns with one interception. Purdue might have the best receiver in the Big Ten in Charlie Jones, a transfer from Iowa. Jones caught nine passes for 59 yards and two TDs Saturday and leads the Big Ten with 41 receptions for 533 yards and seven TDs.

It's been and up-and-down season for the Boilermakers, who opened with a 35-31 home loss to Penn State, beat Indiana State 56-0 and lost 32-29 at Syracuse. Saturday, they were outgained 419-354 by the Owls, who missed on a two-point conversion attempt to tie the score in the fourth quarter and lost a fumble at midfield with 46 seconds left.

As for O'Connell, who's averaging 333 passing yards per game, coach Jeff Brohm didn't offer specifics on his availability for Saturday's game. "It could be next week; it could be a couple weeks.''