University of Minnesota regents will meet Thursday to narrow down the field of candidates interested in becoming the university's interim president.

Twenty-one people applied for the chance to lead the university when current President Joan Gabel leaves to take another job. Board Chair Janie Mayeron has said hiring an interim leader is the board's "most immediate priority."

This will be the first board meeting since state lawmakers selected three new regents on Monday, saying they wanted to bring a fresh perspective to the university before the board makes crucial leadership decisions. The change flipped a quarter of the board seats.

In prior meetings, the board outlined qualities it would like to see in the interim president, saying that person should have management experience and a connection to both the university and the state of Minnesota. It said the interim president should be able to build strong relationships with the state Legislature, community groups and campus groups. It also said the interim leader should not be interested in the long-term presidency.

The names of applicants have not been released, but the names of finalists will be public under state law. Regents have said they intend to discuss candidates in an unidentifiable way during Thursday's meeting, referring to them, for example, as Candidate A or Candidate B, until the board votes to name them a finalist.

It's not yet clear when the interim president will begin work or how much that person will be paid. The board has said it would like to select an interim president by mid-May, in hopes that person can overlap with Gabel.

Gabel announced in early April that she will leave to become the chancellor at the University of Pittsburgh, where her contract begins in mid-July. Mayeron has said Gabel has accrued vacation time and asked to start using it in early June.

This story is developing and will be updated.