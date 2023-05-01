Lawmakers are expected to select new regents for the University of Minnesota on Monday, shaking up the board as it prepares to pick an interim president to lead the state's flagship university.

"I've heard from too many legislators that they want a new vision in the body of the regents, particularly when they're selecting an interim and a permanent president," said Rep. Gene Pelowski, DFL-Winona, who chairs the House higher education committee.

The U has been scrambling to come up with a transition plan since President Joan Gabel announced last month that she would be leaving to take another job. Applications for the interim presidency were due at noon Monday, and regents are expected to meet this week to select finalists.

Board of Regents Chair Janie Mayeron said the board looks forward to welcoming new regents and appreciates that lawmakers "heard our call for prompt action."

"This an important step in charting the University's direction that only our state lawmakers could take," Mayeron said in a statement.

When the board convenes, it will almost certainly have some new members. The terms for four regents — a third of the board — expire this year, and their successors take over as soon as lawmakers vote to approve them.

Democratic leaders, who have the majority in the state legislature, are encouraging members to select new people for three of the four slots. Among those they were urging people to reject was Ken Powell, who stepped down from his position as board chair last month, saying he did not think he would be selected again and he wanted "to support continuity of leadership."

Pelowski said lawmakers were frustrated by how the U handled its budget request this session, by turnover in key leadership posts, and by the regents' decision to allow Gabel to take a paid position on the board for Securian, a company that has business with the U. Gabel has since resigned from that post.

"It's just been one thing after another," Pelowski said.

Mayeron said no one could have anticipated the leadership transitions that have unfolded in recent weeks.

"And as is common during any legislative session, views on our approach to the legislative process are many," she said. "We are listening to that feedback and will apply lessons learned as we work with a soon-to-be-appointed interim president and search for a president."

The slate of people DFL leaders are endorsing were recommended by both the Regent Candidate Advisory Council and the higher education committees in the House and the Senate. The council is a group of 24 people — a mixture of lawmakers, students and labor representatives, among others — who screen regent applications and recommend candidates.

Both groups recommended four candidates: West St. Paul City Council Member Robyn Gulley, Minnesota Nurses Association President Mary Turner, former Allina Health CEO Penny Wheeler and current Regent Tadd Johnson.

Lawmakers are not bound by those recommendations and could choose to nominate their own candidates during the vote. On at at least six occasions in the council's 34-year history, lawmakers have selected people the group did not endorse, according to data kept by the House research department.

This story is developing and will be updated.