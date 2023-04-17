Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

University of Minnesota Regent Ken Powell announced Monday that he was stepping down from his role as board chair "to support continuity of leadership" as the university begins its search for a new president.

He will continue to serve on the board until state lawmakers name new regents to fill the seats of four regents whose terms expire this year, including Powell.

"The Minnesota Legislature is poised to elect new Regents in the coming weeks, and it is very unlikely I will be elected for a second term," Powell wrote in a letter to board colleagues. "Given the many consequential and urgent decisions facing us, including selecting an interim president, the presidential transition and other critically important University matters, the Board needs a leadership team now that will be in place throughout these transitions and beyond."

The University of Minnesota began scrambling earlier this month to find a new president after Joan Gabel announced she would leave to take a job in Pittsburgh.

Regent Janie Mayeron, who was elected in December to serve as the board's vice chair, will now assume the role of chair. In an email to faculty and students, she said that the board will hold a special meeting on Thursday "to consider and act on the next steps in a process to select an interim president, to provide guidance on presidential transition planning" and to select a new vice chair.

"The Board is taking a measured approach," she wrote. "Our mission of education, research, and outreach must — and will — guide any decision the Board makes. We are committed to acting with openness and transparency to reassure you and the public that the University will maintain momentum on key priorities while reinforcing our institution's service to all Minnesotans."

This story is developing and will be updated.