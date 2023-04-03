University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel is leaving to become chancellor at the University of Pittsburgh.

Trustees at the Pennsylvania school, which enrolls more than 30,000 students, voted Monday morning to select Gabel to serve as the institution's first female chancellor. She will begin work there in July.

In a special meeting Monday morning, Gabel told the Pittsburgh institution's trustees that she was grateful they had welcomed her "first as a Pitt mom and now as chancellor-elect."

"To a person, you've conveyed a passion and love for this world-class institution," Gabel said. "You've told me what Pitt has meant to you and often generations of your families and how much pride you have in the way this institution carefully balances innovation and enterprise, while being dedicated to doing good work at the highest level."

Throughout her career, Gabel has frequently been selected to serve as the first woman in various high-ranking leadership roles. The University of Minnesota selected her as its first female president in 2018, after she had worked as the first female provost at the University of South Carolina.

Her decision to leave for the new job will mark the beginning of a transition period for the University of Minnesota, which is also preparing to bring on four new regents to replace people whose terms are expiring.

Gabel began working as the University of Minnesota's president in 2019, overseeing it as it navigated the onset of the coronavirus pandemic and the development of a strategic plan that aims to help increase diversity and weather the expected enrollment declines for which many higher education institutions across the country are bracing.

The University of Minnesota is currently before the state Legislature asking for hundreds of millions of dollars in additional funding to bolster its educational services and nearly $1 billion to help acquire and run its teaching hospitals amid a proposed merger of the Fairview Health Services and South Dakota-based Sanford Health.

Board of Regents Chair Ken Powell said in a note to students and staff on Monday that Gabel "has expressed to me her commitment to use the months we have before [July] to ensure the smoothest possible leadership transition for our University."

Powell said he has "great confidence" that the university is "on the right path."

"Our dedication and innovation has helped us weather past challenges and this moment will be no different," he wrote. Powell said the board expects to provide more information "in the coming weeks" about the search for Gabel's replacement and plans to select an interim president.

This story is developing and will be updated.