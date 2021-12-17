University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel is getting a pay raise that brings her compensation in line with other Big Ten college presidents but comes amid objections from students, staff and faculty.

Gabel's new contract immediately increases her base salary from $650,000 to $660,000, with another raise bringing it to $706,000 by the start of the next fiscal year on July 1 . With increases to her supplemental retirement contribution, a new annual performance bonus and other allowances, her compensation will total about $1 million next year.

The U's Board of Regents voted 9-2 on Friday to approve Gabel's contract extension, with Regents Darrin Rosha and James Farnsworth in opposition.

"In the best interest of this University of Minnesota, we cannot replace President Joan Gabel," said board vice chair Steve Sviggum, describing Gabel's first two and a half years on the job as "high performance, without question, warranting the compensation."

By the end of her contract in fiscal year 2026, Gabel's base salary will be $771,000 with benefits bringing her total compensation to about $1.2 million. Nine other Big Ten presidents currently have base salaries of $750,000 or more.

U students, staffers and faculty members voiced opposition to Gabel's pay bump before Friday's meeting, noting it comes not long after employees were furloughed, three men's sports programs were eliminated and tuition was raised 1.5% during the pandemic.

They argued not that Gabel was undeserving of the compensation, but that her raise is ill-timed and comes as other pressing needs remain to be addressed.

"President Gabel is the first president at Minnesota to negotiate a total compensation package of over $1 million," according to a statement from the U's American Association of University Professors chapter. "While President Gabel is handsomely rewarded, those of us who carry out the core mission of research, teaching, and service are not."

The union representing some 1,200 U clerical workers, most of whom are paid about $45,000 annually, vocally opposed the president's pay raise earlier this week. The union's request for inflationary raises in each of the next two years was recently rejected by the university.

The U's undergraduate student government, the Minnesota Student Association, sent a letter to regents Thursday urging them to reject the contract.

"At a time where students continue to face unprecedented financial barriers and University staff are unable to attain basic compensation increases for their efforts, this proposal is inequitable and misaligned with years of student priorities and advocacy for equitable wages," the students' letter said.

