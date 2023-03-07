If the University of Minnesota wants to press its billion-dollar plan to take back ownership of its medical center, then it has a willing seller.

Fairview Health's chief executive on Monday endorsed a plan to return west and east bank hospitals in Minneapolis to university control if it clears the way for the Minneapolis-based health care provider to merge with South Dakota-based Sanford Health.

"We support and formally endorse the University's five-point plan, as we currently understand it, to include the preliminary step of acquiring these assets," said a letter from Fairview CEO James Hereford, which was co-signed by Sanford CEO Bill Gassen.

U leaders responded with appreciation that Fairview was willing to yield control of Minnesota's primary teaching hospital and prevent it from falling under the ownership of an out-of-state entity.

"It is clear that you have a deeper understanding now of why we are opposed to the merger as it is contemplated," said the reply letter from Myron Frans, a U senior vice president of finance and operations, and Dr. Jakub Tolar, dean of the medical school.

Fairview's letter could either urge a quick sale and remove the main obstacle to its merger, or call the U on a bluff if its plan is merely a stall tactic to obstruct the Sanford deal.

The U in its reply reminded Fairview of its strong negotiating position, backed by politicians who oppose any merger that puts South Dakota-based Sanford in charge of a teaching hospital that trains 70% of Minnesota's doctors. Similar concerns scuttled a prior attempt by Fairview and Sanford to merge a decade ago.

An odd couple of former Minnesota governors — Democrat Mark Dayton and Republican Tim Pawlenty — is scheduled to testify at a Senate committee hearing Tuesday against such a merger. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison also is scheduled to provide an update on his office's review of the proposed Sanford merger and whether it could violate state charitable or business competition laws.

Hanging in the balance is the future of a U medical center that is starting to climb back up national rankings of research and teaching institutions, and a Fairview health system that has struggled financially in recent years despite being one of the largest hospital and clinic providers in the Twin Cities. Other hospitals in the system include Southdale in Edina, Ridges in Burnsville, St. John's in Maplewood, and Woodwinds in Woodbury.

Fairview and Sanford leaders have described their merger as an imperative in a post-COVID world, uniting two systems with similar philosophies but different geographic service areas. Sioux Falls-based Sanford operates hospitals throughout western Minnesota, including in Bemidji and Worthington.

The price of the U medical center is likely to be a stumbling block, given that neither side can agree on the type of transaction needed.

The U last week unveiled a $950 million plan that would include a $300 million acquisition of the east and west bank hospitals, including the Masonic Children's Hospital. U leaders envision the transaction as a low-cost "transfer" of charitable, nonprofit assets back to the state.

"It centers on public value rather than a commercial question of fair market value," the U leaders said in their letter.

Fairview leaders see the transaction as more of a traditional sale of assets, and believe the cost will be higher than the U has proposed. Fairview took control of the U medical center in the mid-1990s, relieving a state that at the time was losing millions each year on hospital operations.