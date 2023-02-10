The chair of the Board of Regents called on Sanford and Fairview to slow down their merger plan and "disclaim" their stated intent for a combination "with or without the University of Minnesota."

The Fairview and Sanford health systems started negotiating the current merger proposal in May without involving the U, Ken Powell, the board chair, said in comments during Friday's regents meeting in Minneapolis.

The talks led to a letter of intent dated Aug. 7 that wasn't shared with U representatives on the Fairview board until the lead up to an early September meeting, Powell said.

"By that point, it was a 'fait accompli,'" he said. "Having no role in creating it, and being rebuffed on their call for time to evaluate it, all those three university board members could do is vote 'no.' As you know, Fairview went ahead without us."

More broadly, Powell said: "We are at a crossroads. It is incumbent upon Minnesota and this University to do this right. That means rising above a focus on Fairview's financial condition, which has opened the door to Sanford Health's business interest in expanding into the metropolitan marketplace."

In November, South Dakota-based Sanford and Minneapolis-based Fairview announced a merger to create one of the largest health systems in the Upper Midwest with more than 50 hospitals and some 78,000 employees.

Fairview has owned the University of Minnesota Medical Center since 1997. About five years ago, physicians at the U and Fairview launched a joint clinical enterprise known as M Health Fairview, which markets health care services across the state.

Sanford and Fairview have targeted a March 31 closing for the deal, even though the U and Attorney General Keith Ellison have said that timeline is too fast to assess impacts at the university.

"Having spent my career constructing complex business combinations, I can tell you that if you rush them, you regret it," said Powell, the former chief executive of General Mills, the Golden Valley-based food giant.

"If you try to plow forward without including your key partners, you will fail. Here, if this merger proceeds without recognizing and assuring the centrality of the University to Minnesota's public health, the people who depend on us will be hurt."

Sanford Health CEO Bill Gassen has said the merger deal can close now, with details over the U affiliation worked out later, because the current affiliation agreement between Fairview and the U continues through the end of 2026.

But Powell on Friday said: "Given what we know — or, more appropriately, don't know — about the [letter of intent], it would be a fool's errand to approve the merger and rest on the hope that the merged entity will slow down for the university and public interests thereafter."

Powell called on Sanford and Fairview to publicly support a five-point plan announced by the U in January for the university to regain control of its Minneapolis teaching hospital and ultimately build a new medical center on the East Bank campus. The Board of Regents was scheduled to hear a presentation of the plan on Friday morning.

The board chair also said Minnesotans need a better understanding of "why non-profit Fairview is losing so much money."

Through the third quarter of 2022, the health system was on track for a fourth consecutive year of operating losses.

Last month, Moody's downgraded its rating on Fairview Health Services' debt, forecasting weaker margins amid higher labor costs and already reduced patient volumes. A second rating agency downgraded its rating on Fairview earlier this week.

"Public consideration of any merger should require a turnaround plan that ensures that a non-profit accountable to the Attorney General, and thus to Minnesota, is on a path to good financial health," Powell said.