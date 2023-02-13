Sanford and Fairview health systems on Monday released their September letter of intent, which outlines certain parameters of their proposed merger, including a $500 million capital investment in Minnesota hospitals and facilities where Fairview operates.

Additionally, the CEOs at Sanford Health and Fairview Health Services say benefactor Denny Sanford has pledged to make the merged health system the primary beneficiary of his estate subject to certain conditions including that the combined company's headquarters be in Sioux Falls, S.D.

It's the deepest look thus far at the terms of the tie-up since the two health systems first announced their plans in November. The details came Monday via the release of their Sept. 8 letter of intent to merge as well as a Feb. 13 letter to Minnesota lawmakers.

The new health system "will commit $500 million of capital investments designated for the legacy Fairview region with details to be determined relative to specific projects and timeline," the letter of intent says.

Meanwhile, the letter to Minnesota lawmakers notes that Denny Sanford — a South Dakota businessman and philanthropist who founded First Premier Bank — has "declared his legacy giving intentions that Sanford Health will be the primary beneficiary of his estate."

The "cornerstone commitments" for this continued philanthropic giving align with certain terms of the proposed merger, the CEOs wrote, including the headquarters provision and agreement that Sioux Falls will be the location for the health system's CEO and the majority of entity-level administrative staff.

Since 2004 Sanford has contributed nearly $1.5 billion to the South Dakota-based health system, the letter states.

"Post-close, the benefit of Mr. Sanford's generosity will extend to more Minnesota communities and patients, including those in legacy Fairview's service area," Sanford Health chief executive Bill Gassen and James Hereford, the CEO at Minneapolis-based Fairview Health Services, wrote in their Monday letter.

"The combined system will also have a material corporate presence in the Twin Cities," the letter states. The new Sanford Health "will remain a not-for-profit entity domiciled in North or South Dakota, which will serve as a parent entity with Fairview Health Services continuing as a not-for-profit entity operating in Minnesota."

Sanford and Fairview officials agreed last month to release the letter of intent as Minnesota lawmakers held the first of two hearings voicing skepticism about the merger. In November, the health systems announced plans to create one of the largest health systems in the Upper Midwest with more than 50 hospitals and some 78,000 employees.

On Friday, Sanford and Fairview said they agreed to push back the closing on their mega-merger until May 31, a two-month delay that came after weeks of pressure for more time by lawmakers, the University of Minnesota and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison.

Since 1997, Fairview has owned the University of Minnesota Medical Center in Minneapolis. University officials have pushed to slow the merger until questions are answered about the impact on the U's academic medicine mission.

In the letter of intent released Monday, Sanford and Fairview officials say they hoped to "enhance this academic medicine relationship" and talked about exploring "partnership opportunities with the University and University of Minnesota Physicians at a mutually agreed upon time."

Last week, the chair of the U's Board of Regents criticized the health systems for not giving the U more notice about the proposed deal. He called on Sanford and Fairview to publicly support a five-point plan announced in January for the university to regain control of its Minneapolis teaching hospital and ultimately build a new medical center on the East Bank campus.

The CEO letter released Monday referenced commitments the health systems made through a Jan. 27 letter to the attorney general. The health systems said they would honor Fairview's current affiliation agreement with the U through 2026 and committed that the merger would not result in fewer options for gender-affirming care and comprehensive women's health care including abortion.

Several speakers at public meetings in January raised concerns with the merger about continuing access to abortion and health care for LGBTQ communities.

"This merger would not result in layoffs for non-executive employees or the closure or sale of facilities," the CEOs said of their commitments to the attorney general. "The combined system will continue to honor our existing collective bargaining agreements" and "the merger will not result in the diversion from the state of any assets donated in Minnesota."