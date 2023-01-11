Patient advocates in the Twin Cities are worried about access to a variety of health care services — from abortion and transgender care to inpatient mental health treatment — if a megamerger moves forward between the Sanford and Fairview health systems.

The concerns were a recurring theme Tuesday night at a public meeting convened by Attorney General Keith Ellison — the first of four scheduled to gather public input on the proposed combination.

In an interview following the meeting in St. Paul, Ellison said he understood the Sanford-Fairview merger could be concluded by the end of March. The attorney general wants his office's review of how the merger would impact health care competition, as well as charitable assets, to be completed shortly after the conclusion of public meetings on Jan. 31.

"There are a lot of important questions that were raised tonight and they're calling for answers," he said.

In November, Sioux Falls-based Sanford Health and Minneapolis-based Fairview Health Services proposed merging to create a health system with some 78,000 employees that would be based in South Dakota. It would operate more than 50 hospitals, including the University of Minnesota Medical Center.

Fairview has owned the U's teaching hospital since 1997. The health system and university physicians jointly market health care services under the brand M Health Fairview.

Dr. Cresta Wedel Jones, an M Health physician who handles high-risk pregnancies, said during Tuesday's public meeting that she handles cases where pregnancies don't go as expected. Her patients sometimes need abortions that can't be provided in a clinic.

Wedel Jones said she can safely care for those patients within Fairview, but she's worried about the future with Sanford.

"I am concerned that we have not gotten a formalized commitment from the Sanford leadership that they will support access to abortion within the Fairview-Sanford system to the ability that is allowed in the state of Minnesota," Wedel Jones said. "I am worried that if we don't have a formalized commitment, we will lose or have it chipped away ... here in this state and that will compromise my patients care."

For many years, Fairview has demonstrated an extensive commitment to providing world-class gender-affirming care for transgender patients, said Phil Duran, a patient advocate with St. Paul-based Rainbow Health Minnesota. His group, however, has not found evidence that Sanford provides those same health care services to patients, Duran said.

Fairview was founded by the Lutheran church, but now talks about its secular mission, he said. The mission and values at Sanford, by contrast, are described in "sectarian" terms.

"I am not here to criticize anybody who provides health care based on their faith," Duran said. "But as a lawyer, I know that some individuals and institutions have used religious beliefs as the basis for denying access to care, particularly for LGBTQ patients. The strongest objections tend to be providing and covering gender-affirming care — exactly the areas where Sanford's current practices leave us most concerned."

Last month, Sanford said in a statement to the Star Tribune that it had "no plans to change Fairview's abortion care policies as a result of this merger." The statement noted that Sanford "physicians provide medically necessary abortion care in accordance with the applicable state and federal laws where we operate."

James Hereford, the Fairview CEO, addressed the abortion issue as well as questions about care for transgender patients during Tuesday's public meeting.

"We believe strongly in providing evidence-based health care to all of our patients, including gender-affirming care and comprehensive reproductive health care," Hereford said. "Protecting this access ... will not change."

Hereford said Fairview was the first health system in Minnesota to introduce a new type of care for mental health patients called Empath units. They are designed to provide better treatment and management of mental health crises than is possible in emergency rooms.

But the addition of the Empath unit at Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina followed the closure of inpatient mental health beds, said Sue Abderholden, executive director of NAMI Minnesota.

"Our main concerns is their commitment, or lack of it, to provide quality mental health services in order to meet the increased needs of our state," Abderholden said during Tuesday's public meeting. "The last merger that Fairview did with HealthEast resulted in decreased access to inpatient mental health services."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.