Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison will hold the first of four public meetings Tuesday for input on the proposed mega-merger of the Sanford and Fairview health systems.

Scheduled for 6 p.m. in St. Paul, the meeting is part of Ellison's review of the merger proposal, looking at state law on charitable assets as well as any impacts on competition.

Public input will help with the evaluation, Ellison says, while potentially informing whether changes are needed in policy, regulation or state law surrounding health care mergers. This is the only meeting for input in the Twin Cities metro; the next three are scheduled this month for greater Minnesota.

Since it was announced in November, unionized health care workers have raised concerns about the merger.

Just before Tuesday evening's meeting at a state office building near the Capitol, leaders and members of four labor groups are expected to speak out in opposition. The groups holding the news conference are SEIU Healthcare Minnesota & Iowa, Minnesota Nurses Association, Minnesota Farmers Unions and MN AFL-CIO.

Sioux Falls-based Sanford Health and Minneapolis-based Fairview Health Services tried a merger in 2013, but state political concerns squashed the deal. With about 78,000 employees, the combined system under the current proposal would be based in South Dakota and operate more than 50 hospitals, including the University of Minnesota Medical Center.

In December, the University of Minnesota's president and board chair voiced concerns about the proposed merger, which they described as driven by financial interests. They stressed that the deal cannot diminish the university's medical education, research and patient care.

This year, Fairview is providing more than $83 million to support the U's operations in health care. The university plays a significant role in Fairview's financial results and its quality of care, with U doctors providing care throughout the health system under the M Health Fairview brand.

Fairview reported an operating loss of $248.5 million through the first nine months of last year. U officials have pushed back against any suggestion that the affiliation is driving Fairview's financial woes.

Sanford has said that if the merger goes through as planned this year, it is prepared — absent a new agreement — to keep funding academic medicine at the U until the current long-term deal with Fairview expires at the end of 2026. What happens after that, however, is one of the big unanswered questions with the proposed merger.