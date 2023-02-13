Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Key dates in Denny Sanford's giving to Sanford Health:

2004 — $16 million to Sioux Valley Hospitals to build a children's hospital in Sioux Falls.

2006 — $20 million to University of South Dakota School of Medicine.

2007 — $400 million to Sioux Valley Hospitals, which then renamed itself Sanford Health and opened a children's health research center, a diabetes research project, pediatric clinics in the U.S. and nine other countries.

2011 — $100 million to build the Edith Sanford Breast Center in Sioux Falls, for treatment and research of breast cancer, named for his mother.

2014 — $125 million to build a genetics research center in Sioux Falls called Sanford Imagenetics.

2018 — $1 million for a hospice facility in Sioux Falls.

2019 — $25 million to support a program that offers free pharmacogenetic (PGx) testing to VA patients.

2021 — $300 million to expand graduate education and wellness programs in communities served by Sanford Health.

2022 — $350 million to create a virtual care center to help people in the rural Midwest.

Source: Sanford Health Foundation