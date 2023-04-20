Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

University of Minnesota regents will meet Thursday morning to discuss what they want President Joan Gabel to accomplish in her final months on the job and how they will find an interim president to succeed her.

This will be the first board meeting since Gabel announced earlier this month that she will be leaving to become the chancellor at the University of Pittsburgh. Her contract with the U had been set to run through June of 2026. The U hasn't yet announced Gabel's final day of work, but her contract in Pittsburgh begins in mid-July.

Board Chair Janie Mayeron has promised that regents are "committed to acting with openness and transparency." A meeting agenda offers some details about the issues that regents are likely to discuss.

It says Mayeron will recommend that Gabel should continue to consult on the tuition and budget recommendations regents will consider in the coming months, review performances for employees who report directly to her, recommend a new chancellor for the Morris campus, and attend the American Indian Advisory Board annual meeting next month.

It says regents will discuss what qualities they want in an interim president, what goals that person should accomplish, how the salary should be determined, and how they should set up the search process.

Regents will also discuss how quickly they want the new person to take over, with sample questions asking whether they want that person selected before Gabel's last day of work or before state lawmakers select new regents.

The terms for four regents — a third of the board — expire this year and state lawmakers could meet at any time to decide who will fill their seats. Lawmakers hadn't announced a date for that vote as of Wednesday afternoon.

The looming vote, though, has already contributed to changes on the board. Ken Powell stepped down as chair on Monday, saying he wanted "to support continuity of leadership." Powell's term expires this year and he told fellow regents "it is very unlikely I will be elected for a second term."

With his announcement, Mayeron, who was elected in December to serve as vice chair, automatically became the board's new leader. The regents are also expected to consider Thursday whether they want to select a new vice chair.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and will be livestreamed on YouTube.

This story is developing and will be updated.