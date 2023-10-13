UnitedHealth Group's third quarter profit surged 11% as cost pressures eased in its health insurance business.

The financial results beat expectations and prompted the Minnetonka-based health care giant to raise the lower end of its earnings guidance for the year.

UnitedHealth Group runs UnitedHealthcare, which is one of the nation's largest health insurers, and a fast-growing health services business called Optum.

In September, the company announced it was moving its headquarters from Minnetonka to nearby Eden Prairie.

Between July and September, UnitedHealth Group posted earnings of $5.84 billion on $92.36 billion in revenue, according to a Friday morning earnings release. That's compared to $5.26 billion in profit during the year-ago quarter.

After adjusting to exclude amortization, earnings came in at $6.56 per share for the quarter, the company said, beating analyst expectations by 24 cents.

For the year, UnitedHealth Group now expects adjusted net earnings of $24.85 to $25 per share, up from the previous range of $24.70 to $25 per share.

In June, the company pointed to signs of a higher cost trend saying seniors, in particular, were accessing more health care services. Chief executive Andrew Witty told investors in July that more seniors were moving forward on procedures like hip and knee replacements where they might previously have been deferring care.

But in an earnings release Friday morning, the company said its medical loss ratio — a measure showing the share of premium revenue spent on medical expenses — declined between the second and third quarters, suggesting an easing of cost pressures.

The medical loss ratio came in below analyst expectations, Reuters reported Friday.