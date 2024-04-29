Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery fell $1.22 to $82.63 per barrel Monday. Brent crude for June delivery fell $1.10 to $88.40 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for May delivery fell 1 cent to $2.75 a gallon. May heating oil fell 2 cents to $2.53 a gallon. June natural gas rose 11 cents to $2.03 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for June delivery rose $10.50 to $2,357.70 per ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 12 cents to $27.66 per ounce, and July copper rose 11 cents to $4.68 per pound.
The dollar fell to 155.84 yen from 157.74 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0723 from $1.0705.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Police now say all 5 women have so far survived rollover of SUV exiting I-94 in Minneapolis
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Police now say all 5 women have so far survived rollover of SUV exiting I-94 in Minneapolis
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department' hits No. 1, experiences largest streaming week ever
Taylor Swift continues to dominate in the week following the release of her 11th album, ''The Tortured Poets Department.'' The 31-track album has hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, tying Swift with Jay-Z for second-most No. 1 albums at 14. Only The Beatles, with 19 No. 1 albums, have had more.
Business
Sue Bird says joining ownership group of the Seattle Storm felt inevitable
Becoming a part-owner of the only WNBA franchise she ever played for felt like an inevitability for Sue Bird.
Business
Supreme Court rejects Musk appeal over tweets that must be approved by Tesla
The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal from Elon Musk over a settlement with securities regulators that requires him to get approval in advance of some tweets that relate to Tesla, the electric vehicle company he leads.
Business
Paramount Global replaces CEO Bob Bakish with a troika of executives
Paramount Global on Monday announced that Bob Bakish is stepping down as CEO of the film, television and multimedia company.
Business
How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 4/29/2024
Stocks edged higher as Wall Street readies for a week packed with potentially market-moving news.