The University of Minnesota plans to ask state lawmakers for $950 million to acquire and pay for initial operating costs of its on-campus hospitals, a move that would fundamentally change its relationship with Fairview amid its merger with Sanford.

The proposal, which university officials released Friday, includes $300 million for the transfer of University of Minnesota Medical Center back to the U while also covering the cost of certain workforce needs.

Another $650 million is being asked to help run and turnaround losses at the massive hospital complex, which includes four somewhat distinct operations that span the East Bank and West Bank campuses in Minneapolis.

It wasn't clear how the idea would sit with leadership at Fairview Health Services, the Minneapolis-based health system that bailed out the U's teaching hospital in 1997. Since paying $87.5 million at the time to acquire the hospital, Fairview has invested more than $1 billion in capital expense, a spokesman told the Star Tribune in January.

"It is our belief that the university should control, operate and govern the university flagship assets on the university campus," Myron Frans, the senior vice president for finance and operations at the U, said in an interview.

Taking back the hospital is a necessary response, the U says, to a merger proposal between Fairview Health Services and South Dakota-based Sanford Health. In November, the nonprofits announced plans to create one of the largest health systems in the Upper Midwest with more than 50 hospitals and some 78,000 employees.

"We oppose it because it will negatively affect our ability to serve Minnesota," said Dr. Jakub Tolar, dean of the University of Minnesota Medical School. He added in a statement: "Control of Minnesota's academic health care assets by a South Dakota-based entity is a non-starter."

The requested sum is a preliminary request that must be formally approved by the U's Board of Regents at a meeting scheduled for March 10. The university would resume running the medical center by March 1, 2024, Frans said. The $650 million in funding for operations includes an injection of 90 days of operating capital.

In January, Sanford and Fairview officials floated the idea that the U might want to repurchase the hospital if it couldn't support the combination. Leaders of the two health systems have said any purchase of the University of Minnesota Medical Center would be subject to a fair market valuation of the facility.

Frans, however, said a different analysis is required because of "the complicated nature of this public asset being moved from one entity to another non-profit organization." The U has made millions of dollars in payments to Fairview over the years, he said. Any valuation would have to factor, he added, how the hospital "is in fact losing money."

The request for $300 million does not attach specific values to the distinct pieces of the University of Minnesota Medical Center campus.

Currently, Fairview owns the large inpatient hospital on the East Bank as well as two sizeable West Bank operations — Masonic Children's Hospital and the old Fairview Riverside hospital.

The U owns a large clinic and outpatient surgery building on the East Bank that's the fourth primary component of University of Minnesota Medical Center.

"There's a complicated formula that we're going to have to come around to for each one of the assets, which will be different," Frans said. "So, the $300 million is not attached to any one particular asset — it's the amount that we feel is what we need going forward to begin that process."

As the merger proposal currently stands, the U opposes the combination in part because it would result in out-of-state governance for the university's teaching hospital operations. For months, the U has consistently questioned the merger proposal for not focusing on the impact to academic medicine.

But Frans said the U will need to partner with a community health care system if it regains ownership of the on-campus medical centers. And despite all the friction over the merger, Tolar said the university is not looking to replace Fairview, although there could be additional partnership relationships with other regional hospital operators.

"There's a way to negotiate ourselves out of this sort of situation to a mutually agreeable spot," Frans said. "And we really do believe that the key to that is this concept of the academic health center control of the university, working in close partnership with Fairview-Sanford and the community going forward."

He added: "It relieves Sanford the burden of running an academic health center that they've never done before. It helps relieve the burden of maintaining some of these campus assets and gives them the opportunity to focus on community health delivery."

Frans said the U will have an additional request for the state to fund improvements across the hospital campus. Longer term, the university wants to build a replacement hospital on the East Bank, which Frans has said likely would cost more than $1 billion.

Earlier this month, Sanford and Fairview said their proposed mega-merger would invest about $500 million in strategic capital in hospitals, facilities and growth initiatives across the Minnesota communities where Fairview currently operates.

Additionally, the health systems said benefactor Denny Sanford has pledged to make Sanford Health the primary beneficiary of his estate subject to certain conditions, including that the combined company locate its headquarters in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Sanford agreed this month to push back the target date for completing the merger by two months to May 31. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison says his office continues to seek information about the proposal.

Frans, however, said he believes the new deadline is not realistic.

"It's going to take six to nine months working hard to come up with an agreement that the university could agree to going forward...," he said. "The Legislature has to weigh in. The attorney general needs to weigh in. And until those folks weigh in, I'd say nothing is certain."