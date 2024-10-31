Two of NFC's hottest teams face off as North-leading Lions visit Green Bay

The Lions are 6-1 for the first time since 1956, when they won seven of their first eight games. ... Detroit has won five games in a row for the first time since 2016 and is a victory away from its longest streak in a season since winning the last seven games of the 1995 season. ... The Lions have run for 100-plus yards and scored a rushing TD in each of the first seven games for the first time since 1936. ... Detroit has scored a franchise-record 162 points over a four-game span, the most by an NFL team since Baltimore had 172 points over four games in 2019. ... The Lions have 30-plus points with four TDs in four straight games for the first time since 1971. ... The Lions have more TDs on offense (24) than incompletions (19) in their past five games. ... Detroit's 52 points last week trailed only the franchise-record 55 it scored against Chicago in 1997. ... The Lions tied a team record with six players scoring a TD against the Titans. ... Detroit has won two games by 38-plus points for the first time in a season since 1936. ... The Lions have a takeaway in 11 straight games, going back to last season, and have an INT in their first seven games for the first time since 1981. ... If Goff throws for 2-plus TDs and has a passer rating of at least 110, he will join Patrick Mahomes (2018), Tom Brady (2010) and Aaron Rodgers (2011) as the four NFL QBs since 2000 to have those numbers in six straight games. … The Packers have 1,255 yards rushing, their highest total through the first eight games of the season since 1971. Jacobs leads the way with 667 yards rushing, which ranks fourth in the NFL. … When Love left the Jaguars game without having thrown a TD pass, it ended his string of nine straight games with multiple TD passes. That streak would have gone to 11 if playoff games were included. … Packers TE Tucker Kraft has five TDs over his past five games. … Packers K Brandon McManus has kicked a game-winning field goal in the final play of each of his two games since coming to Green Bay. He had a 45-yarder in a 24-22 victory over the Houston Texans and a 24-yarder against the Jaguars, his former team. … The Packers have an NFL-leading 19 takeaways. … According to Elias Sports Bureau, this marks the first time since a 10-3 Green Bay team faced a 12-1 Denver squad in Dec. 8, 1996, that Lambeau Field has hosted a game in the ninth week of the season or later matching two teams with a winning percentage of at least .750.