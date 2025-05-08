Stephen Curry says he knows patience will be required when dealing with his hamstring injury

Stephen Curry sat down after the Golden State Warriors went through their gameday shootaround practice in Minneapolis on Thursday, quickly announcing that he's feeling great.
He was not telling the truth.
''Sarcasm,'' the four-time NBA champion with the Warriors quickly clarified, just in case anyone missed the joke.
Curry is going to be a postseason spectator for at least a few games, his Grade 1 hamstring strain bad enough that it took him out of most of Game 1 of the Warriors' Western Conference semifinal series on Tuesday — and will sideline him not only for Game 2 on Thursday but likely Games 3 and 4 in San Francisco.
Curry — who is with the team but isn't allowed to do anything basketball-related right now, even stationary shooting — isn't exactly sure why the strain happened. He's never had any hamstring issue of significance before.
''It's hard to really predict this stuff is what I'm learning,'' Curry said. ''There were no, like, warning signs or any weird feelings. I felt great the whole game up until that point. And then I made a little pivot move on defense and felt something.''
Curry thought he would be able to return to Game 1, then quickly realized that wasn't the case. Playing with the strain could have made the issue far worse, Curry said. And hamstrings, he's quickly learning, need time, no matter what sort of rehabilitation program he partakes in.
''Obviously, a tough break,'' Curry said. ''Hopefully I'll be back soon.''