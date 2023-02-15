DULUTH — Voters in Two Harbors narrowed the field for new leadership during Tuesday's special election to replace former mayor Chris Swanson, a controversial figure who was easily ousted by frustrated residents in August 2022.

Robin M. Glaser and Lew Connor advanced to the general election on April 11. The term runs to January 2025. City Council president Ben Redden has been the interim mayor for the past six months.

Glaser, a Two Harbors native who secured 289 of the 508 votes, served as mayor for two terms — from 2001-2008. She has been on and off as a city councilor since 1993 and just completed a cycle as city council president. She has been chair coordinator at Lakeview Medical Clinic in Two Harbors for 34 years.

Last year was extremely difficult for the city council, she said Wednesday morning.

"I just wanted to make sure we had somebody who was knowledgeable and understanding of what the council has been through and where we hope to go," she said. "To have someone brand new — it gave me great angst.

"We've been through so much. We needed some normal."

Connor is the president of the North Shore Rotary Club and on the board of directors for North Shore Horizons, a non-profit supporting victims of domestic and sexual assault. He moved to Two Harbors in 2020. According to his campaign website, he is invested in transparency and building a community for locals, which considering the economic impact of tourists.

The special election follows the easy ousting of controversial mayor Chris Swanson.

Swanson first gained attention for the town of 3,500 on the north shore of Lake Superior when he proposed building an underwater hotel in the bay while on an episode of a podcast hosted by a "reclusive billionaire" named "Mr. O." Two Harbors City Attorney Tim Costley, noting the podcast episode, a New York Times article about crypto-mayors that he appeared in, and his then-prolific Twitter feed, offered the written opinion that Swanson had used his role for personal gain and violated the city's communication policies.

The state auditor, after its own investigation, agreed with the city's conclusion.

Some residents forged the grassroots campaign, Resign and Recall, to initiate a change in leadership. The group gathered enough signature to get the vote on the primary ballot. Swanson faced calls to resign before the vote, but refused. With his wife by his side, he doubled down on his commitment to bring his visions to fruition during a press conference at City Hall — then left without taking questions.

As this was unfolding, a long-silenced family came forward with information about how their daughter was sexually assaulted by a teenaged Swanson when she was 5 years old — and Swanson admitted to serving probation for it.

The other mayoral candidates were Jay Cole and Jillouise Simonson.