CHICAGO – Eight games into the season series and there's no doubt about it. The White Sox are better, stronger and faster than the Twins.

On top of that, it might not change for a while unless the Twins adjust on the fly.

After Josh Donaldson mashed a first-inning home run, Chicago ran through the Twins on the way to a 13-3 victory Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field. The White Sox knocked starter Bailey Ober out in the fourth, then scored six runs in the fifth.

Chicago sits atop the AL Central Division, a whopping 13 ½ games ahead of the Twins, who hoped to make a stand this week. Additionally, the White Sox lead the season series 7-1 with 11 games remaining between the teams and are headed to the most lopsided season series in the past 30 years.

Aside from 1993 and 1995, when the Sox won the season series 10-3, there's never been domination like Chicago is putting on the Twins.

"Right now, they're beating up on us a little bit the way that they're playing," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. "They're playing some good baseball all the way around. We have guys that know that and know that we have to show up."

As in past seasons, there is acrimony between the teams, this year courtesy of Donaldson.

He charged that White Sox righthander Lucas Giolito has used illegal substances to increase the spin rate of his pitches and gain an advantage. Donaldson yelled, "it's not sticky anymore," after hitting a home run on Tuesday, which rankled Giolito. The two discussed the issue in the parking lot after the game, which solved nothing.

On Wednesday, Donaldson visited a downtown store and bought a T-shirt that read, "You Got Something To Say?" He wore it during a pregame Zoom conference, during which he cited data to prove that Giolito's spin rate has dropped in recent outings — perhaps a result of MLB's recent crackdown.

Later, as fans booed him in the first inning, Donaldson blasted a long home run to left and stood in the batter's box for a few moments to watch it.

But White Sox fans sat back Wednesday and watched their team respond against a struggling pitching staff.

Chicago scored three in the second as Ober served up home runs to Brian Goodwin and Andrew Vaughn. Jose Abreu homered in the third, and a sacrifice fly in the fourth gave the Sox a 5-1 lead.

Matt Shoemaker, whose summer of woe continues, gave up six runs in fifth to ignite the rout.

BOXSCORE: White Sox 13, Twins 3

What the Twins must fear is the Pale Hose settling in as kings of the AL Central. The rivalry blossomed from 2001 to 2020 as the Twins won 14 season series while losing three and splitting three. Torii Hunter is hated by Sox fans to this day for steamrolling catcher Jamie Burke in 2004. Across the diamond, Mark Buehrle was a pain in the Twins' sides for years, and Jim Thome's home run off Nick Blackburn was the only run in Game 163 in 2008. While the Twins missed the playoffs for six consecutive seasons in the 2010s, they were still edging the White Sox during the season.

Although the Twins are the two-time defending AL Central champions, the White Sox have been working to unseat them. They traded Chris Sale for Michael Kopech and Joan Moncada. They dealt Adam Eaton for Giolito, Reynaldo Lopez and Dane Dunning, then dealt Dunning for Lance Lynn. Dylan Cease and Eloy Jimenez came in a deal with the Cubs. Free agency has landed Dallas Keuchel, Liam Hendriks and others.

Chicago is built to last. Cleveland, who must have a pumpkin patch they harvest pitchers out of, will remain relevant. The Twins feel they have a core they can move forward with, but have long term questions about their rotation depth.

How will the Twins respond? So far, the only thing that has happened this season is that Donaldson has replaced Hunter on the most hated Twin list.