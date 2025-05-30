Twins visit the Mariners to open 3-game series

Minnesota Twins (30-25, third in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (30-25, first in the AL West)
Seattle; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Zebby Matthews (0-1, 7.71 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Mariners: Bryan Woo (5-2, 2.40 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 60 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -158, Twins +134; over/under is 7 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners begin a three-game series at home against the Minnesota Twins on Friday.
Seattle is 14-13 at home and 30-25 overall. The Mariners have an 11-6 record in games when they did not give up a home run.
Minnesota is 12-17 in road games and 30-25 overall. Twins pitchers have a collective 3.29 ERA, which ranks seventh in MLB play.
Friday's game is the first time these teams meet this season.