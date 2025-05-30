Sports

Twins visit the Mariners to open 3-game series

Minnesota Twins (30-25, third in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (30-25, first in the AL West)

The Associated Press
May 30, 2025 at 8:03AM

Minnesota Twins (30-25, third in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (30-25, first in the AL West)

Seattle; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Zebby Matthews (0-1, 7.71 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Mariners: Bryan Woo (5-2, 2.40 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 60 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -158, Twins +134; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners begin a three-game series at home against the Minnesota Twins on Friday.

Seattle is 14-13 at home and 30-25 overall. The Mariners have an 11-6 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Minnesota is 12-17 in road games and 30-25 overall. Twins pitchers have a collective 3.29 ERA, which ranks seventh in MLB play.

Friday's game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cal Raleigh leads the Mariners with 29 extra base hits (10 doubles and 19 home runs). Julio Rodriguez is 10 for 43 with a double, three home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games.

Ty France has eight doubles, four home runs and 30 RBIs while hitting .254 for the Twins. Kody Clemens is 12 for 32 with three doubles, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 4-6, .232 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Twins: 5-5, .227 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Bryce Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Trent Thornton: 15-Day IL (stomach), Luke Raley: 10-Day IL (side), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (knee), Logan Gilbert: 15-Day IL (forearm), Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Bliss: 60-Day IL (biceps)

Twins: Luke Keaschall: 60-Day IL (forearm), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (forearm), Byron Buxton: 7-Day IL (head), Michael Tonkin: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Wallner: 10-Day IL (hamstring)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Things To Do

Faizan Zaki overcomes a shocking, self-inflicted flub and wins the Scripps National Spelling Bee

Faizan Zaki's enthusiasm for spelling nearly got the better of him. Ultimately, his joyful approach made him the Scripps National Spelling Bee champion.

Sports

Twins visit the Mariners to open 3-game series

Sports

Frelick leads Brewers against the Phillies after 4-hit performance