RandBall: Is Darius Garland a player to watch for the Timberwolves this offseason?

The definitive offseason question for the Timberwolves after reaching two straight Western Conference finals is not hard to discern:
Be patient on the path they are on and trust that is the route to greatness, or shake things up with a big offseason move in hopes of unlocking another level of performance and achievement?
The answer is much harder to discern.
“You’re always just guessing, right?” Tim Connelly, the Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations, said on Monday. “Until you win it all, you gotta be very self-critical and look for areas where you can improve upon. We feel very happy with the core we have. We don’t feel like there’s tremendous pressure to do much. But until you’re raising the trophy, you’ve got to be active and as creative as possible to get to the point where you’re the final team.”
If Connelly is just guessing at what comes next, certainly the rest of us are, too.
But there is a difference between wild speculation and educated guesses (even if it might not seem that way on social media).
Parsing what has been said recently and what has been done by Connelly in the past leads to a specific name that I think is worth remembering this offseason: Darius Garland.
