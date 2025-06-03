Sports

RandBall: Is Darius Garland a player to watch for the Timberwolves this offseason?

In Tuesday’s 10 things to know, Michael Rand looks at a player who might fit the Timberwolves’ timeline and needs.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 3, 2025 at 5:48PM
Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly speaks at an end-of-season news conference Monday.

The definitive offseason question for the Timberwolves after reaching two straight Western Conference finals is not hard to discern:

Be patient on the path they are on and trust that is the route to greatness, or shake things up with a big offseason move in hopes of unlocking another level of performance and achievement?

The answer is much harder to discern.

You’re always just guessing, right?” Tim Connelly, the Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations, said on Monday. “Until you win it all, you gotta be very self-critical and look for areas where you can improve upon. We feel very happy with the core we have. We don’t feel like there’s tremendous pressure to do much. But until you’re raising the trophy, you’ve got to be active and as creative as possible to get to the point where you’re the final team.”

If Connelly is just guessing at what comes next, certainly the rest of us are, too.

But there is a difference between wild speculation and educated guesses (even if it might not seem that way on social media).

Parsing what has been said recently and what has been done by Connelly in the past leads to a specific name that I think is worth remembering this offseason: Darius Garland.

Let’s consider these items as we run down nine more things you should know today.

  • Key quote 1: “Those organizations that can show patience tend to have a really high level of success. But patience shouldn’t lead to risk aversion.

    That was Connelly on Monday, and it embodies his approach to roster-building. Don’t make a move just to make a move, but be ready if something big is possible (as in the giant trades involving Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns since his arrival).

    • Key quote 2: “The first thing Rob has to realize is that there’s a great opportunity in front of him. I think Mike can still be a super high-level contributor for us, but we’re going to have to continue to manage his minutes and his workload overall. That creates a great opportunity for Rob or somebody to step in there.”

      That was Wolves coach Chris Finch last week talking about rookie point guard Rob Dillingham and veteran point guard Mike Conley Jr. The “Rob or somebody” is doing a lot of work here, a surefire tell that the Wolves aren’t married to the idea of either player taking control of the position next year or even sharing time.

      • Key fact: Garland is 25 and averaged 20 points per game for a 64-win Cavaliers team last year, a season prior to which he was the subject of considerable trade speculation. He and backcourt mate Donovan Mitchell create a bit of redundancy as two ball-dominant guards. Paired with Anthony Edwards, Garland could be a better fit — unlocking more of Ant’s two-way potential while taking pressure off him offensively.
        • Not coincidentally, Star Tribune writer Chris Hine mentioned Garland as an intriguing target during our discussion for Wednesday’s Daily Delivery podcast. He made it clear that it was speculation about identifying a fit and not reporting that drove him there, but the pieces add up. Also, if you can’t wait for Wednesday to listen to our conversation — which also includes a heavy dose of Hine talking about his new Edwards book “Ant” — the video version is already live on YouTube.
          • Even after missing time in concussion protocol, Twins outfielder Byron Buxton still leads the team in home runs (10) and runs batted in (35). He added to that latter total in Monday’s 10-4 win over the A’s by knocking in five runs — including a pair of them on a clutch bases loaded single to the opposite field.
            • I also had a moment of appreciation for Ty France (three hits, two RBI, two runs scored) as I watched Monday’s game. France reminds me of the type of player that thrived a generation or two ago when I first started watching baseball. He doesn’t hit a lot of home runs, but he takes professional at bats, often makes good contact and has a knack for driving in runs.
              • Looking for the Twins to make a big splash at the trade deadline? This primer from ESPN looking at all 30 teams says you will be disappointed even if they remain in contention.
                • I turned on two games at the perfect time Monday: The Twins just as they were escaping a jam and then pulling away from the A’s in the middle innings; and the Women’s College World Series, just as Oklahoma tied the game with a dramatic two-run homer only to lose in the bottom half and have their amazing run of four consecutive national titles come to an end.
                  • One Oklahoma dynasty could be over. But is another just beginning? The Thunder are 9.5-point favorites in Game 1 of the NBA finals Thursday vs. Indiana and huge favorites to win the series. With a loaded roster returning next year, it’s not too soon to thing about what they might become.
                    Michael Rand

                    Columnist / Reporter

                    Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

