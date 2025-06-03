RandBall: Is Darius Garland a player to watch for the Timberwolves this offseason?

“You’re always just guessing, right?” Tim Connelly, the Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations, said on Monday. “Until you win it all, you gotta be very self-critical and look for areas where you can improve upon. We feel very happy with the core we have. We don’t feel like there’s tremendous pressure to do much. But until you’re raising the trophy, you’ve got to be active and as creative as possible to get to the point where you’re the final team.”