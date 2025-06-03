Minneapolis

Minneapolis is falling short in protecting domestic violence victims, experts warn City Council

Two year after a study found gaps in police response, researchers say the police department still isn’t doing enough to protect women, citing the unsolved death of Allison Lussier as part of a larger pattern.

By Andy Mannix

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 3, 2025 at 8:59PM
Allison Lussier’s aunt Jana Williams, center, tears up while members of advocacy groups update Minneapolis City Council members on how the police department has failed to curb domestic abuse and provide recommendations on new policies during a City Council meeting in Minneapolis on Tuesday. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A group of domestic violence researchers warned the Minneapolis City Council Tuesday that police are still failing in responding to calls of intimate-partner assaults, two years after a report identified systemic problems in how Minneapolis Police Department investigates these cases.

Among the most glaring gaps in response, they said, was a pattern of abusers being able to elude arrest by fleeing the scene before police arrive. Some assailants have learned officers will not make a serious effort to locate them afterward, even if the victim has a no-contact order in place, according to the 2023 study.

This common scenario exacerbates a violent encounter and puts victims in greater danger, said Cheryl Thomas, executive director of nonprofit Global Rights for Women, who co-authored the study

“When abusers know it is a city practice not not follow up, they are empowered, and that is what has happened in Minneapolis,” she told the City Council committee.

From 2019 through 2022 in Minneapolis, about one-third of the 11,645 incidents of aggravated assaults were classified as domestic assaults by police.

Officers often fail to interview witnesses to an abuser’s conduct, including children, or document their identity and contact information, making these cases more difficult to prosecute, the 2023 study found. Minneapolis police don’t properly document property crimes that accompany domestic violence, which in turn reduces victims’ physical and economic security and chances for restitution. And the department doesn’t use data to identify and triage resources toward the most dangerous offenders, according to the researchers.

Out of more than 2,000 victims identified in Minneapolis police data from 2021 through 2023, about 70% involved a boyfriend, girlfriend or ex-partner. About 7% of victims were spouses of the offender, and 5% were children. The vast majority of victims — nearly 80% — were female.

At the meeting Tuesday, Thomas and others repeatedly highlighted the case of Allison Lussier, a 47-year-old woman who was found dead in her North Loop apartment last year. Lussier’s family and friends are still fighting for answers, saying she was killed by her abusive on-again off-again boyfriend and that authorities didn’t do enough to prevent it. The case is still officially labeled unsolved, but Thomas and others told the council this week Lussier was “murdered,” and the lack of the police response is indicative of larger problem in MPD’s response to these calls.

“Council members, this is a red alert,” said Thomas. “Our community has a serious public safety problem and a dangerous record for failing to address gender-based violence that should not be tolerated by our city leaders.”

Lussier’s aunt and a group of advocates were present in the council meeting, waving signs and shouting for the council to intervene in the case.

This is a breaking news update. Come back to Startribune.com for more details.

Andy Mannix

Minneapolis crime and policing reporter

Andy Mannix covers Minneapolis crime and policing for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

