Minneapolis is falling short in protecting domestic violence victims, experts warn City Council

A group of domestic violence researchers warned the Minneapolis City Council Tuesday that police are still failing in responding to calls of intimate-partner assaults, two years after a report identified systemic problems in how Minneapolis Police Department investigates these cases.
Among the most glaring gaps in response, they said, was a pattern of abusers being able to elude arrest by fleeing the scene before police arrive. Some assailants have learned officers will not make a serious effort to locate them afterward, even if the victim has a no-contact order in place, according to the 2023 study.
This common scenario exacerbates a violent encounter and puts victims in greater danger, said Cheryl Thomas, executive director of nonprofit Global Rights for Women, who co-authored the study
“When abusers know it is a city practice not not follow up, they are empowered, and that is what has happened in Minneapolis,” she told the City Council committee.
From 2019 through 2022 in Minneapolis, about one-third of the 11,645 incidents of aggravated assaults were classified as domestic assaults by police.
Officers often fail to interview witnesses to an abuser’s conduct, including children, or document their identity and contact information, making these cases more difficult to prosecute, the 2023 study found. Minneapolis police don’t properly document property crimes that accompany domestic violence, which in turn reduces victims’ physical and economic security and chances for restitution. And the department doesn’t use data to identify and triage resources toward the most dangerous offenders, according to the researchers.
Out of more than 2,000 victims identified in Minneapolis police data from 2021 through 2023, about 70% involved a boyfriend, girlfriend or ex-partner. About 7% of victims were spouses of the offender, and 5% were children. The vast majority of victims — nearly 80% — were female.
At the meeting Tuesday, Thomas and others repeatedly highlighted the case of Allison Lussier, a 47-year-old woman who was found dead in her North Loop apartment last year. Lussier’s family and friends are still fighting for answers, saying she was killed by her abusive on-again off-again boyfriend and that authorities didn’t do enough to prevent it. The case is still officially labeled unsolved, but Thomas and others told the council this week Lussier was “murdered,” and the lack of the police response is indicative of larger problem in MPD’s response to these calls.