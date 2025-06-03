Minneapolis is falling short in protecting domestic violence victims, experts warn City Council

At the meeting Tuesday, Thomas and others repeatedly highlighted the case of Allison Lussier, a 47-year-old woman who was found dead in her North Loop apartment last year. Lussier’s family and friends are still fighting for answers, saying she was killed by her abusive on-again off-again boyfriend and that authorities didn’t do enough to prevent it. The case is still officially labeled unsolved, but Thomas and others told the council this week Lussier was “murdered,” and the lack of the police response is indicative of larger problem in MPD’s response to these calls.