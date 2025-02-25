Allison Lussier’s death was suspicious. Her family says Minneapolis police didn’t fully investigate.

Maya Lussier Spry, Allison Lussier’s cousin, wears a hooded sweatshirt with a photo of Allison on the back at a potluck dinner and memorial gathering for Allison Monday night at the American Indian Center in Minneapolis. Family and friends of Allison Lussier gathered to remember her a year after the 47-year-old was found dead in her North Loop apartment last February under suspicious circumstances, and to continue fighting for answers to nagging questions in her case. Many remain haunted by the notion that Lussier was the victim of a domestic killing by her longtime abusive boyfriend — and not enough was done by authorities to prevent it. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)