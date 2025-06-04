Reds play the Brewers with series tied 1-1

Milwaukee Brewers (33-29, third in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (30-32, fourth in the NL Central)
Cincinnati; Wednesday, 12:40 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: D.L. Hall (1-0, 1.69 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, five strikeouts); Reds: Andrew Abbott (5-0, 1.51 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -120, Brewers +101; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.
Cincinnati is 30-32 overall and 15-15 at home. The Reds have a 21-6 record in games when they scored five or more runs.
Milwaukee has a 33-29 record overall and a 15-19 record in road games. Brewers pitchers have a collective 3.97 ERA, which ranks ninth in the NL.
The teams meet Wednesday for the seventh time this season. The Brewers lead the season series 4-2.