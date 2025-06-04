Athletics aim to break 8-game slide, play the Twins

Minnesota Twins (33-27, second in the AL Central) vs. Athletics (23-39, fifth in the AL West)
West Sacramento, California; Wednesday, 10:05 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Zebby Matthews (0-1, 6.43 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Athletics: Jeffrey Springs (5-4, 4.72 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)
BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics take on the Minnesota Twins after losing eight games in a row.
The Athletics have a 23-39 record overall and a 9-21 record at home. The Athletics have hit 75 total home runs to rank seventh in MLB play.
Minnesota has a 33-27 record overall and a 15-19 record on the road. Twins hitters are batting a collective .243, which ranks ninth in the AL.
Wednesday's game is the third time these teams square off this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Rooker leads the Athletics with 13 home runs while slugging .478. Nick Kurtz is 7 for 21 with four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games.