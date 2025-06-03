Music

Minneapolis native Evren Ozel advances to finals of Van Cliburn International Piano Competition

Ozel is one of six finalists in a field that began with 28 competitors.

By Rob Hubbard

June 3, 2025
Minneapolis native Evren Ozel is a finalist in the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition. (Mike Grittani)

Minneapolis native Evren Ozel has advanced to the finals of North America’s most prestigious classical piano competition, the quadrennial Van Cliburn International Piano Competition. From a field that started with 28 pianists ages 18 to 30 from 16 countries, Ozel has reached the final six, thanks to impressive performances during three recitals and a Saturday night performance of a Mozart Piano Concerto with the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra.

For the final round, the 26-year-old Ozel will perform two piano concertos with conductor Marin Alsop and the Fort Worth Symphony: Tchaikovsky’s First on Tuesday evening and Beethoven’s Fourth on Friday night. Those 7:30 p.m. concerts are livestreamed at cliburn.org.

Raised in Minneapolis, Ozel is a student at Boston’s New England Conservatory of Music.

Rob Hubbard

