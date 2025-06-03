Suspect planned to kill all in group he called 'Zionist,' but appeared to have second thoughts

BOULDER, Colo. — A man in Boulder disguised as a gardener who wounded 12 people in an attack on a group holding their weekly demonstration for the release of Israeli hostages in Gaza had planned to kill them all but appeared to have second thoughts, according to authorities.
Mohamed Sabry Soliman had 18 Molotov cocktails but threw just two during Sunday's attack in which he yelled ''Free Palestine," police said. He didn't carry out his full plan ''because he got scared and had never hurt anyone before,'' police wrote in an affidavit.
The two incendiary devices he did throw into the group of about 20 people were enough to wound more than half of them, and authorities said he expressed no regrets about the attack.
The 45-year-old Soliman — whose first name also was spelled Mohammed in some court documents — planned the attack for more than a year and specifically targeted what he described as a ''Zionist group,'' authorities said in court papers charging him with a federal hate crime.
''When he was interviewed about the attack, he said he wanted them all to die, he had no regrets and he would go back and do it again,'' Acting U.S. Attorney J. Bishop Grewell for the District of Colorado said during a news conference Monday.
Federal and state prosecutors filed separate criminal cases against Soliman, charging him with a hate crime and attempted murder, respectively. He faces additional state charges related to the incendiary devices, and more charges are possible in federal court, where the Justice Department will seek a grand jury indictment.
Soliman is being held on a $10 million, cash-only bond, prosecutors said. His next court hearing is set for Thursday.
An FBI affidavit says Soliman told the police he was driven by a desire ''to kill all Zionist people,'' a reference to the movement to establish and protect a Jewish state in Israel.