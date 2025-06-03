Suspect planned to kill all in group he called 'Zionist,' but appeared to have second thoughts

The burst of violence at the popular Pearl Street pedestrian mall in downtown Boulder unfolded against the backdrop of the Israel-Hamas war, which continues to inflame global tensions and has contributed to a spike in antisemitic violence in the United States. The attack happened on the beginning of the Jewish holiday of Shavuot and barely a week after a man who also yelled ''Free Palestine'' was charged with fatally shooting two Israeli Embassy staffers outside a Jewish museum in Washington.