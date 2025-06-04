High Schools

High school sports: Scores and results for Tuesday, June 3

Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.

June 4, 2025 at 4:00AM
BASEBALL

CLASS 4A

Section 5

• Osseo 7, Mounds View 4

Section 6

• Wayzata 5, Hopkins 3

• Wayzata 4, St. Louis Park 2

Section 8

• Bemidji 9, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

• Moorhead 3, St. Michael-Albertville 0

• Sartell 4, Bemidji 2

• Sartell 10, Elk River 0

CLASS 3A

Section 4

• Hill-Murray 10, North St. Paul 2

• Hill-Murray 10, St. Anthony 3

Section 5

• Totino-Grace 2, Big Lake 0

• Totino-Grace 5, Monticello 4

Section 7

• Hermantown 7, Chisago Lakes 1

• Hermantown 4, Rock Ridge 3

Section 8

• Fergus Falls 5, Willmar 4

• Hutchinson 5, Little Falls 2

• Hutchinson 4, Willmar 2

CLASS 2A

Section 3

• Morris/Chokio-Alberta 7, New London-Spicer 3

• Windom 4, Morris/Chokio-Alberta 3

Section 5

• Glencoe-Silver Lake 8, Providence Academy 5

• Holy Family 4, Rockford 3

Section 6

• Albany 5, Staples-Motley 0

• Pierz 1, St. Cloud Cathedral 0

• Royalton 4, Foley 3

Section 7

• Duluth Marshall 4, Esko 1

• Proctor 5, Esko 4

• Proctor 3, Pequot Lakes 2

Section 8

• East Grand Forks 2, Thief River Falls 1

Championship

• Perham 3, East Grand Forks 2

CLASS 1A

Section 3

• Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 5, Dawson-Boyd 4

Section 4

• New Life Academy 10, Heritage Christian 8

Section 5

• Frazee 8, Ogilvie 3

• Sebeka 9, Mille Lacs 2

• Sebeka 6, Ogilvie 0

Section 6

• Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 14, Border West 4

• Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 4, Upsala/Swanville 0

• Parkers Prairie 9, Upsala/Swanville 1

Section 7

• Ely 7, Cherry 4

• South Ridge 7, Ely 2

Section 8

• Red Lake County 8, Sacred Heart 5

LACROSSE • BOYS

SECTION 1

Championship

• Lakeville North 9, Farmington 8

SECTION 2

Championship

• Minnetonka 20, Orono 9

SECTION 5

Semifinals

• Wayzata 9, Maple Grove 7

SECTION 7

Semifinals

• Anoka 14, Centennial 13, OT

• Blaine 19, Andover 9

SECTION 8

Semifinals

• Moorhead 13, Elk River/Zimmerman 3

• St. Michael-Albertville 12, Monticello 5

LACROSSE • GIRLS

SECTION 1

Championship

• Lakeville South 13, Farmington 7

SECTION 2

Championship

• Orono 15, Minnetonka 11

SECTION 7

Semifinals

• Centennial 9, Duluth 8

• Chisago Lakes 14, Grand Rapids/Greenway 4

SECTION 8

Semifinals

• Elk River/Zimmerman 14, Buffalo 12

• Moorhead 7, St. Michael-Albertville 6

TENNIS • BOYS

CLASS 2A STATE TOURNAMENT

Quarterfinals

• Edina 6, Eden Prairie 1

• Mounds View 5, Elk River 2

• Rochester Mayo 5, Eagan 2

• Wayzata 7, Sartell 0

Consolation semifinals

• Eden Prairie 4, Eagan 3

• Elk River 6, Sartell 1

CLASS 1A STATE TOURNAMENT

Quarterfinals

• Breck 7, SW Christian 0

• Rochester Lourdes 6, Foley 1

• Rock Ridge 5, Redwood Valley 2

• St. Paul Academy 7, Minnewaska Area 0

Consolation semifinals

• Foley 4, Redwood Valley 3

• SW Christian 4, Minnewaska Area 3

VOLLEYBALL • BOYS

SECTION 1

Championship

• Eastview def. Rochester Mayo, 25-22, 25-13, 25-16

SECTION 2

Championship

• Eden Prairie def. Bloomington Jefferson, 25-14, 25-23, 21-25, 25-23

SECTION 4

Semifinals

• North St. Paul def. St. Paul Harding, 25-15, 25-20, 25-14

SECTION 7

Championship

• Spring Lake Park def. Andover, 25-18, 25-19, 25-19

SECTION 8

Championship

• Rogers def. St. Michael-Albertville, 3-2

