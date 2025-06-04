High school sports: Scores and results for Tuesday, June 3

BASEBALL
CLASS 4A
Section 5
• Osseo 7, Mounds View 4
Section 6
• Wayzata 5, Hopkins 3
• Wayzata 4, St. Louis Park 2
Section 8
• Bemidji 9, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0
Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.
• Moorhead 3, St. Michael-Albertville 0
• Sartell 4, Bemidji 2
• Sartell 10, Elk River 0
CLASS 3A
Section 4
• Hill-Murray 10, North St. Paul 2
• Hill-Murray 10, St. Anthony 3
Section 5
• Totino-Grace 2, Big Lake 0
• Totino-Grace 5, Monticello 4
Section 7
• Hermantown 7, Chisago Lakes 1
• Hermantown 4, Rock Ridge 3
Section 8
• Fergus Falls 5, Willmar 4
• Hutchinson 5, Little Falls 2
• Hutchinson 4, Willmar 2
CLASS 2A
Section 3
• Morris/Chokio-Alberta 7, New London-Spicer 3
• Windom 4, Morris/Chokio-Alberta 3
Section 5
• Glencoe-Silver Lake 8, Providence Academy 5
• Holy Family 4, Rockford 3
Section 6
• Albany 5, Staples-Motley 0
• Pierz 1, St. Cloud Cathedral 0
• Royalton 4, Foley 3
Section 7
• Duluth Marshall 4, Esko 1
• Proctor 5, Esko 4
• Proctor 3, Pequot Lakes 2
Section 8
• East Grand Forks 2, Thief River Falls 1
Championship
• Perham 3, East Grand Forks 2
CLASS 1A
Section 3
• Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 5, Dawson-Boyd 4
Section 4
• New Life Academy 10, Heritage Christian 8
Section 5
• Frazee 8, Ogilvie 3
• Sebeka 9, Mille Lacs 2
• Sebeka 6, Ogilvie 0
Section 6
• Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 14, Border West 4
• Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 4, Upsala/Swanville 0
• Parkers Prairie 9, Upsala/Swanville 1
Section 7
• Ely 7, Cherry 4
• South Ridge 7, Ely 2
Section 8
• Red Lake County 8, Sacred Heart 5
SECTION 1
Championship
• Lakeville North 9, Farmington 8
SECTION 2
Championship
• Minnetonka 20, Orono 9
SECTION 5
Semifinals
• Wayzata 9, Maple Grove 7
SECTION 7
Semifinals
• Anoka 14, Centennial 13, OT
• Blaine 19, Andover 9
SECTION 8
Semifinals
• Moorhead 13, Elk River/Zimmerman 3
• St. Michael-Albertville 12, Monticello 5
SECTION 1
Championship
• Lakeville South 13, Farmington 7
SECTION 2
Championship
• Orono 15, Minnetonka 11
SECTION 7
Semifinals
• Centennial 9, Duluth 8
• Chisago Lakes 14, Grand Rapids/Greenway 4
SECTION 8
Semifinals
• Elk River/Zimmerman 14, Buffalo 12
• Moorhead 7, St. Michael-Albertville 6
CLASS 2A STATE TOURNAMENT
Quarterfinals
• Edina 6, Eden Prairie 1
• Mounds View 5, Elk River 2
• Rochester Mayo 5, Eagan 2
• Wayzata 7, Sartell 0
Consolation semifinals
• Eden Prairie 4, Eagan 3
• Elk River 6, Sartell 1
CLASS 1A STATE TOURNAMENT
Quarterfinals
• Breck 7, SW Christian 0
• Rochester Lourdes 6, Foley 1
• Rock Ridge 5, Redwood Valley 2
• St. Paul Academy 7, Minnewaska Area 0
Consolation semifinals
• Foley 4, Redwood Valley 3
• SW Christian 4, Minnewaska Area 3
SECTION 1
Championship
• Eastview def. Rochester Mayo, 25-22, 25-13, 25-16
SECTION 2
Championship
• Eden Prairie def. Bloomington Jefferson, 25-14, 25-23, 21-25, 25-23
SECTION 4
Semifinals
• North St. Paul def. St. Paul Harding, 25-15, 25-20, 25-14
SECTION 7
Championship
• Spring Lake Park def. Andover, 25-18, 25-19, 25-19
SECTION 8
Championship
• Rogers def. St. Michael-Albertville, 3-2
