Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joined host Michael Rand for a three-pronged look at baseball in Minnesota.

They started with the Twins, who won the final two games of their series in Philadelphia — aided by superb starting pitching from Pablo Lopez and Sonny Gray — to restore faith and a 4.5-game lead in the American League Central. Reusse asks an interesting question: Why not bring back Gray, an impending free agent, for 2024 and beyond?

Next up are the Saints, and a history that goes back to Midway Stadium and years of independent baseball. A recent documentary helps tell that story, and Reusse gives his review.

And finally, it's townball state tournament time in Minnesota. The small town tradition has a large anniversary — 100 years — and Reusse has some great stories to tell.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports