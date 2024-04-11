Four-game series at Comerica Park

Thursday, 12:10 p.m. • BSN, 830 AM, 102.9 FM: RHP Pablo López (1-1, 2.84) vs. LHP Tarik Skubal (1-0, 2.92)

Friday, 5:40 p.m. • BSN Extra, 830 AM, 102.9 FM: RHP Joe Ryan (0-1, 3.18 ERA) vs. RHP Kenta Maeda (0-1, 9.00)

Saturday, 12:10 p.m. • BSN, 830 AM, 102.9 FM: RHP Bailey Ober (0-1, 12.79 ERA) vs. RHP Jack Flaherty (0-1, 5.25)

Sunday, 12:40 p.m. • BSN Extra, 830 AM, 102.9 FM: RHP Louie Varland (0-2, 9.00 ERA) vs. RHP Reese Olson (0-1, 5.40)

Twins update: They are 4-6 and open a seven-game road trip after winning only one of five games during a homestand. ... The Twins were 5-8 against the Tigers last season. The were 3-4 at Comerica Park, including losing three of four in Detroit in early August. … The Twins have committed only two errors this season. … 3B Royce Lewis (quad), closer Jhoan Duran (oblique), and relievers Caleb Thielbar (hamstring), Justin Topa (knee) and Josh Staumont (calf) are out. Thielbar and Staumont begin rehab assignments with the Saints this week. … After four games in Detroit, the Twins play three in Baltimore. The Twins and Tigers open a series at Target Field on April 19.

Tigers update: They are 7-4 and have played eight of their first 11 games on the road. They have lost four of six after opening with five consecutive victories. … Skubal, 27, is 2-3 with a 3.91 ERA in nine career starts against the Twins. … Maeda, who was with the Twins the past four seasons, will be making his second career start against them. He turns 36 on Thursday. Maeda beat the Twins in July 2017 while with the Dodgers. … RHP Sawyer Gipson-Long (right forearm tightness) is on a rehab assignment with Class A Lakeland. Gipson-Long was the Twins' sixth-round draft pick in 2019.