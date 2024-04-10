When the Twins offense slumped during the 2023 season, they relied on rookies Royce Lewis, Edouard Julien and Matt Wallner to inject some energy into their lineup.

The Twins hope Austin Martin can make that type of impact this year.

After Martin slid into second base for his first major league hit, a third-inning double off Los Angeles Dodgers starter Tyler Glasnow on Tuesday, he received a standing ovation from a portion of the Target Field crowd. Another ovation arrived when he retutned to left field.

"That was a cool moment," Martin said. "I think that was honestly the coolest moment out of the whole thing."

Martin was a bright spot in the Twins' 6-3 loss. He was the only batter who didn't strike out against Glasnow, registering another double in the sixth inning when he pulled a first-pitch fastball down the third-base line.

After Glasnow's second trip through the Twins lineup, Martin was 2-for-2 with two doubles. All the other Twins batters were a combined 0-for-16 with 11 strikeouts.

"He went up there with a good plan," Twins Manager Rocco Baldelli said. "He knew what he was looking for. He laid off pitches that he didn't want to offer at. He had some very professional at-bats and barreled some balls up. We didn't really get a chance to see all of it today, but when he's on base he makes things happen."

Max Kepler was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday and the 25-year-old Martin could be a beneficiary with more playing time available in the outfield. Tuesday was his third start since he was called up on March 31.

"Anyone that goes out there, battles out good at-bats, hits the ball hard and plays the game the right way ― he always does ― is probably going to earn some at-bats and get an opportunity," Baldelli said. "It's very early in the season. These are our first two night games of the season. A lot of guys are still getting into their routines. But you don't want the season to start to get away from you.

"We're fully capable of getting out of where we're at, but we need some guys to go out there and get some hits and drive some balls."

Martin, who won a College World Series title with Vanderbilt in 2019, called his two-hit night "bittersweet." He was proud of his first big-league hits. He was happy his dad was in the stands to see it. But it came in a loss.

"I'd rather go 0-for-4 with four strikeouts and us win the game," he said.



