The Twins don't want to panic about their offense less than two weeks into the regular season, but they looked helpless against Los Angeles Dodgers righthander Tyler Glasnow on Tuesday.

Entering with an MLB-worst .180 batting average and the second-fewest runs per game (2.88), they tallied three hits and 14 strikeouts in Glasnow's seven innings. Austin Martin recorded two doubles — the first hits of his major league career — but the other eight Twins starters all struck out at least once.

Glasnow's 14 strikeouts matched his career high. Twins starter Louie Varland, pitching with no margin for error, surrendered three-run homers to James Outman and Will Smith, and the Twins were overpowered in a 6-3 loss at Target Field, their fourth straight loss in a deflating homestand.

It's the first time the Twins have been winless through their first four home games in 43 years. They started with a 0-4 home record in 1981, the club's final season at Met Stadium, and they were 0-5 in 1962.

Glasnow presents a tough matchup for any lineup. That's the reason the Dodgers immediately signed him to a four-year, $110 million contract extension as a condition of a December trade with the Tampa Bay Rays. Against a slumping Twins lineup, he was almost unhittable.

The Twins put only 10 balls in play against Glasnow, and four of their batters struck out at least twice against him. There was only one at-bat that reached a three-ball count as Glasnow cruised through seven innings in 88 pitches.

Martin earned his first major league hit in the third inning with a line drive that dropped in front of a diving Outman, the Dodgers' center fielder, and he raced to second base to complete a hustle double with a headfirst slide. When the Twins announced Martin's milestone on the video board, he received a standing ovation.

Martin's double ended a 26-batter streak without any Twins hitter reaching base, a streak that dated to the fourth inning Monday. Glasnow struck out the next batter, Edouard Julien, to end the inning, and the Twins continued their hitless streak with a runner in scoring position.

The Dodgers broke a scoreless tie in the fourth inning. Outman, who hit the go-ahead homer Monday, drilled a 95-mph fastball over the center-field wall for a three-run lead. The Twins haven't scored more than three runs in a game since April 3.

In the fifth inning, Smith hit an opposite-field, three-run homer. He lifted a fastball that carried over the right-field wall. Varland, in his second start of the season, yielded seven hits and six runs across five innings with three walks and six strikeouts.

Varland allowed one hit and two walks in his first time through the Dodgers lineup, but hitters became more comfortable against his fastball and cutter.

The Twins are hitless in their last 29 at-bats with a runner in scoring position, but they ended their shutout with the bases empty against the Dodgers bullpen. Ryan Jeffers hit a solo home run off lefty reliever Alex Vesia in the eighth inning. Carlos Correa and Alex Kirilloff crushed back-to-back homers off Connor Brogdon in the ninth inning for their first homers of the season.