The Twins got righthanded reliever Michael Tonkin from the Mets on Tuesday for cash considerations.

Outfield Max Kepler went on the 10-day injured list because of a right knee contusion to make room on the roster.

The 34-year-old Tonkin has been in three games for the Mets, pitching four innings. He was in 45 games for Atlanta last season, going 7-3 with a 3.28 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 80 innings.

He was drafted by the Twins in 2008 in the 30th round and pitched in parts of five seasons in Minnesota, going 3-3 with a 4.43 ERA in 72 innings from 2013-17.

Kepler is 1-for-20 this season and has struggled since fouling a pitch off his knee in the season-opening win in Kansas City.

Reliever Zack Weiss (right shoulder strain) was moved to the 60-day IL to make room for Tonkin on the 40-man roster.

Louie Varland starts tonight (6:40 p.m., BSN) for the Twins at Target Field, but the family reunion for the North St. Paul native will be a bit muted.

Varland's brother, Gus, was sent to the minors by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday before they met the Twins in the opening game of the three-game series. The Dodgers won 4-2 behind home runs from James Outman and Shohei Ohtani.

Louie Varland lost his first start of the season in Milwaukee. The Dodgers will pitcher former Rays ace Tyler Glasnow, who is 2-0.

Gus Varland made the trip to Minneapolis and took photos with Louie before Monday's game. The brothers have yet to play each other in the major leagues.

DODGERS LINEUP

Mookie Betts, SS

Shohei Ohtani, DH

Freddie Freeman, 1B

Will Smith, C

Max Muncy, 3B

Teoscar Hernandez, RF

James Outman, CF

Chris Taylor, LF

Gavin Lux, 2B

TWINS LINEUP

Edouard Julien, 2B

Carlos Correa, SS

Alex Kirilloff, 1B

Byron Buxton, CF

Jose Miranda, 3B

Matt Wallner, RF

Willi Castro, 3B

Ryan Jeffers, C

Austin Martin, RF