The Twins announced that they sold out all available tickets for their 14 home spring training games at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, Fla., in 30 minutes on Wednesday.

The team will allow slightly over 2,400 fans per game in the stadium, which has a capacity of 9,300, so total ticket sales were around 34,000. Fans were allowed to purchase tickets in pods of either two or four continuous seats.

The Twins Grapefruit League schedule opens on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox at noon.

And while Florida worked with the Twins to allow fans to attend home games, the club is still working with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to determine if Target Field will be able to host fans when the season opens on April 8 against the Seattle Mariners.

The club has requested that 10,000 fans be allowed inside the stadium — about 25 percent of capacity — with social distancing seating measures in place and new protocols for food and beverage ordering.

"Governor Walz is eager to get back to Target Field," spokesman Teddy Tschann told the Star Tribune. "If Minnesotans continue to work hard to keep the virus under control while vaccinations ramp up, we're optimistic we can get fans back in the stands in some capacity this season."