Minnesota sports fans have been prohibited from attending games in large numbers since March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But the Twins and Gov. Tim Walz have expressed the desire to welcome thousands of fans to Target Field this season.The 3M Open is also hopeful that 10,000 people can attend the golf tournament at TPC Twin Cities in July.
We'd like to hear from you about your experiences as a sports fan since last March and your plans for the future. Please fill out this survey by March 5.
