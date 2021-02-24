FORT MYERS, Fla. — Royce Lewis, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 Major League Baseball Draft, will be lost to the Twins for the season.

The 21-year-old shortstop will have reconstructive surgery after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, the team announced Wednesday.

The surgery will take place Friday in Minneapolis.

Rehabilitation will take nine months, the team's president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said.

Lewis was the MVP of the Arizona Fall League in 2019 after ending the season at Class AA. He was idled last year when the minor leagues shut down.

Lewis, who might have aggravated the injury when he slipped on ice during the recent winter blast in Texas, was feeling soreness as the players reported to camp this week. An MRI revealed the damage.

He got a $6.725 million bonus when he signed with the Twins out of JSerra Catholic High School in San Juan Capistrano, Calif.

"He's Royce," Falvey said. "He's got a smile on his face. He knows he's going to have a rehab year ahead, knows he's going to have to put in a lot of work, but he's prepared and ready to do that."