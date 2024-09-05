Twins-Royals preview: Broadcast information, injury report and statistics
AL wild-card standings are on the line with the Twins heading to Kansas City for a pivotal series.
All games on 830-AM and 102.9-FM
Friday, 7:10 p.m., Apple TV+: RHP Zebby Matthews (1-2, 7.41 ERA) vs. LHP Cole Ragans (10-9, 3.46)
Saturday, 6:15 p.m., Fox: RHP Bailey Ober (12-6, 3.95) vs. RHP Alec Marsh (7-8, 4.70)
Sunday, 1:10 p.m., BSN: RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (5-3, 3.95) vs. RHP Michael Wacha (11-7, 3.50)
Twins update: Minnesota (76-64) closes out the season series with the Royals after splitting a four-game series with the Rays in Tampa. … The Twins have a ½-game lead over the Royals for second place in the AL Central standings and for the second AL wild-card spot. The Twins, who have already clinched the season series with the Royals, are 7-3 against Kansas City this season — having won two of three in the season-opening series in Kansas City and five of seven at Target Field. In the most recent series, the Twins won two of three from the Royals on Aug. 12-14 at Target Field. ... OF Max Kepler (left patellar tendinitis), who did not play in the four-game series in Tampa, was placed on the 10-day injured list. ... The Twins, who were 40-41 on the road last season, are 37-34 on the road this season.
Kansas City update: The Royals (76-65) ended a seven-game losing streak with a 4-1 victory over the visiting Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday. … The Royals hold a five-game lead over Detroit for the third and final AL wild-card spot. … SS Bobby Witt Jr., who leads MLB in average (.339), hits (190) and runs scored (117) also MLB with 108 hits and a .388 average in home games. OF Hunter Renfroe (right hamstring strain), sidelined since Aug. 24, began a rehab assignment Wednesday and could be activated from the injured list this weekend. ... 1B Vinnie Pasquantino, who suffered a fracture of his right thumb Aug. 29, will miss the rest of the regular season. … Ragans allowed just one run and five hits in seven innings in the Royals’ 4-1 victory over the Twins in the series finale at Target Field on Aug. 14.
Pablo López had his long scoreless streak end, but he picked up the victory as the teams split the four-game series in St. Petersburg.