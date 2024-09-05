Twins-Royals preview: Broadcast information, injury report and statistics

Twins update: Minnesota (76-64) closes out the season series with the Royals after splitting a four-game series with the Rays in Tampa. … The Twins have a ½-game lead over the Royals for second place in the AL Central standings and for the second AL wild-card spot. The Twins, who have already clinched the season series with the Royals, are 7-3 against Kansas City this season — having won two of three in the season-opening series in Kansas City and five of seven at Target Field. In the most recent series, the Twins won two of three from the Royals on Aug. 12-14 at Target Field. ... OF Max Kepler (left patellar tendinitis), who did not play in the four-game series in Tampa, was placed on the 10-day injured list. ... The Twins, who were 40-41 on the road last season, are 37-34 on the road this season.