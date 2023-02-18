FORT MYERS, FLA. – Jordan Balazovic, a Twins pitching prospect who spent 2022 at Class AAA St. Paul while he recovered from knee and back injuries, will miss the start of spring training after suffering a broken jaw in an "altercation" on Feb. 11 away from the team's training camp, according to President of Baseball Operations Derek Falvey.

Balazovic, 24, required surgery on his jaw, which was wired shut during the procedure Sunday, shortly after the Toronto native reported to Twins camp.

"He can't do anything for probably a week to 10 days," Falvey said. "After that, he can start playing catch. We don't have a timetable on what his throwing program will be."

There were no arrests made or other legal ramifications to the incident, Falvey said. But it's another setback for Balazovic, a righthander once rated as the highest pitching prospect in the Twins system after being drafted in the fifth round in 2016. Balazovic seemed headed to the major leagues eventually after a terrific 2019 season in Class A. He pitched a scoreless inning in the Futures Game, and the Twins placed him on their 40-man roster to prevent losing him to another team.

But injuries and the pandemic have detoured his career since then. He went 0-7 with a 7.39 ERA for the Saints last season, giving up 46 extra-base hits in 70⅔ innings, as he fought off knee soreness.

The Twins were hoping a healthy spring would help him recover his effectiveness, but now he's unlikely to start the season on time.

"Obviously it's a disappointing situation," Falvey said. "We talk to all of our guys about some of the situations off the field that get you in trouble. We have to be aware that the decisions we make, where we go, what we do can have ramifications."