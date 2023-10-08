IMPACT PLAYER: Yordan Alvarez, Astros
The lefthanded-hitting designated hitter belted a pair of home runs, a two-run shot off starter Bailey Ober and a solo homer for insurance off lefthanded reliever Caleb Thielbar.
BY THE NUMBERS
12 Consecutive victories in home ALDS games for the Astros, who were 39-42 at home during the regular season.
2-for-22 Twins hitting in postseason play with runners in scoring position, including 1-for-12 on Saturday.
3 Home runs in his first three playoff games by Twins rookie Royce Lewis.
Astros roll to early lead, hold on to beat Twins in Game 1 of the ALDS
Home runs from Jorge Polanco and Royce Lewis got the Twins within striking distance. Yordan Alvarez homered twice and Justin Verlander threw six shutout innings for the defending World Series champions.