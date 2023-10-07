HOUSTON — One more streak to snap. One more decades-old, ambition-killing rut to escape.

On Tuesday, the Twins broke their 18-game postseason losing streak. On Wednesday, they ended their six-series playoff drought. But on Saturday, they were reminded that they're not likely to advance much farther until they stop indulging in another debilitating habit: Scoring too few runs.

For the 18th consecutive postseason game, a stretch dating back to their first playoff game of 2006, the Twins failed to score more than four runs and lost Game 1 of the AL Division Series, 6-4 to the Astros at Minute Maid Park.

Game 2 is Sunday night at 7:03 p.m.

Jose Altuve lined Bailey Ober's first career postseason pitch over the Crawford Boxes in left field, Yordan Alvarez blasted a pair of homers into the right-field seats off two different pitchers, and José Abreu and Chas McCormick lined run-scoring singles off Kenta Maeda.

But Justin Verlander, the Twins' regular-season nemesis since right around the time their postseason problems began, made the biggest contribution to the Astros' first step toward defending their 2022 World Series championship. The three-time Cy Young winner, hardly sharp but unquestionably competitive, shut out the Twins for six innings, giving his teammates time to build what was, and has been for 17 years, too big a lead to overcome.

Verlander held Minnesota hitless in six tries with runners in scoring position, induced a pair of rally-killing double plays, and struck out six hitters. But most importantly, he extended another frustrating Twins streak: He hasn't allowed them to hit a home run in 23 consecutive innings, regular season and post-, a drought that extends so far back, Ehire Adrianza was the last Twin to connect.

Astros manager Dusty Baker chose to remove the 40-year-old righthander after six innings and 93 pitches — TV cameras caught Verlander asking pitching coach Josh Miller "You sure?" after receiving the news — and the Twins were quick to take advantage. With two outs and two runners on base in the seventh, Jorge Polanco crushed a belt-high fastball 399 feet into the right-field seats, a three-run blast off reliever Hector Neris that quieted the rowdy 43,024 in attendance.

Two pitches later, Royce Lewis outdid him, hammering another Neris fastball 409 feet, just inside the left-field foul pole, his third home run in three postseason games.

That cut the Astros' lead to 5-4, and when Bryan Abreu relieved Neris, Max Kepler greeted him with an opposite-field double. But Alex Kirilloff whiffed on a 3-and-2 slider to end the threat, and Alvarez's second home run of the day, a golf shot off of a low-and-away sweeper from Caleb Thielbar, seemed to snuff the Twins' momentum for good.

How powerful is that four-and-no-more mojo that the Twins have in October, a streak, by the way, that's seven games longer than any such offensive drought in the regular season over those same years? Carlos Correa led off the eighth inning with a double into the left-field corner, advanced to third base on an Abreu wild pitch, and still couldn't score a streak-busting fifth run. He watched Matt Wallner and Ryan Jeffers strike out, and Willi Castro end the inning with a routine ground ball to Altuve.

That left things up to former Twin Ryan Pressly, who made quick work of the top of the Twins' order, getting Edouard Julien on a dribbler that Pressly fielded himself, striking out Polanco on a curveball, and Lewis on a high fastball, thus extending the Twins' low-offense streak — they're averaging 3.2 runs per postseason game since 2006 — at least one more day.