The Twins won their American League wild-card series against Toronto at Target Field and move on to an AL Division Series against the defending World Series champions, the Houston Astros.

Houston won the AL West and earned the No. 2 seed in the league, getting a first-round bye. The Twins won the AL Central and were the No. 3 seed.

ALDS

Game 1: Saturday, at Houston

3:45 p.m., FS1

Game 2: Sunday, at Houston

7:03 p.m., ESPN

Game 3: Tuesday, at Target Field

3:07 p.m., FOX

Game 4 (if necessary): Wednesday, at Target Field

Game time TBA

Game 5 (if necessary): Friday, October 13, at Houston

Game time TBA

Who's pitching for the Twins?

Righthander Joe Ryan (11-10, 4.51 ERA in the regular season) was scheduled to pitch Game 3 against Toronto, and will likely start Saturday. Pablo Lopez would pitch Sunday and Sonny Gray on Tuesday. They were the winning pitchers on Tuesday and Wednesday against the Jays.

Who's pitching for Houston?

The likely rotation for Houston is lefthander Framber Valdez (12-11, 3.45 ERA), righthander Justin Verlander (7-3, 3.31) and righthander Cristian Javier (10-5, 4.56). Valdez and Javier were the winning pitchers in 2020 when the Astros swept a first-round series from the Twins.

If the Twins win

The winner of this ALDS will play the winner of the other ALDS — either No. 5 Texas or No. 1 Baltimore — in the American League Championship Series beginning Sunday, Oct. 15. That's a best-of-seven series that starts at the home of the higher seed.

Tickets

Tickets for Game 3 and 4 go on sale by the Twins at noon Friday. There are tickets available now on secondary markets from fans who bought tickets for all of the playoff series.

Weekend watch parties

The Twins are opening Target Field for watch parties for Games 1 and 2 in Houston. Games will be shown on the video board in left field. Gates will open one hour before the first pitch. Tickets are free but need to be reserved here. A Game 5 watch party will be held if the series goes to a deciding game.