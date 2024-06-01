Minnesota's top Democratic leaders stressed the need for party unity heading into the November election, even as fractures in the base were on display Saturday at the DFL state convention in Duluth.

A group of several hundred activists took buses from the metro area and protested outside the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center, hoisting "Stop the Bombs" signs and wearing pro-Palestinian t-shirts. Inside the convention hall, delegates with the same views pushed to have the party's platform include a halt in U.S. military aid to Israel and support for a permanent ceasefire in the ongoing war in Gaza.

DFL Party Chair Ken Martin said that while Democrats don't expect unanimity on every issue, they need to be united this year to defeat Republicans and presumed presidential nominee Donald Trump. He described the November election as a "battle for the soul of our nation."

"We have no right to gamble with our democracy and risk the safety and well-being of so many," Martin said. "Our party and movement needs to approach this election united and ready to win. It is the height of privilege ... to try and lose an election to prove a point."

With President Joe Biden struggling in the polls, some Democrats are worried about his ability to pull together the same coalition that helped him defeat Trump four years ago. While Biden won Minnesota by more than 7 percentage points in 2020, he narrowly eked out a win in neighboring Wisconsin and flipped Michigan by about 154,000 votes. Both are considered battleground states.

"The blue pill is becoming hard to swallow," said Nancy Beaulieu, a member of the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, from the convention floor, referring to the Democrats' defining color. She said she couldn't commit to voting for Biden this fall due to his positions on the ongoing war in the Middle East.

Biden and U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who was endorsed by acclamation Friday, will be at the top of Minnesota's ballot this fall, in an election that will also decide control of Congress and the Minnesota House.

Secretary of State Steve Simon speaks on the second day of the DFL State Convention Saturday, June 1, 2024 in Duluth, with Biden-Harris signs on display.

House Speaker Melissa Hortman said the DFL trifecta of governor, House and Senate had the most productive two years since the Minnesota Miracle of 1971, which reformed public education funding. However, she told party activists, "We need you to have our backs" as Republicans seek to flip four House seats and take back control of the chamber.

"We are not done yet," Hortman told the crowd. "We know all of this progress is threatened if Republicans take control of even one part of the state government."

Speakers pleaded with activists to make calls, knock on doors and encourage their friends and relatives to get out and vote for Democrats up and down the ballot this fall.

"We don't agree on everything but our values are aligned," Gov. Tim Walz said from the convention floor. "This year we're going to have to recognize that this is a grind-it-out, door to door."

Gov. Tim Walz takes the stage to speak to the delegates on the second day of the DFL State Convention Saturday, June 1, 2024 in Duluth.

Delegates debated dozens of changes to the party's platform, including proposals to condemn both antisemitism and Islamophobia. Others pushed for measures calling for a cease-fire in Gaza, the release of hostages, immediate humanitarian aid and continued peace efforts.

Will and Sheena Schar traveled to Duluth from Bloomington, eager to send uncommitted delegates to the Democratic National Convention in August and debate the party's platform. They said it's "existential" that the party address the war in Gaza now.

"If the party continues course, and Biden and the big mouthpieces of the party keep supporting Israel instead of speaking out against genocide, they're going to lose a lot of the voters that came out in 2020 and I think Trump will win, which I don't want to happen," said Sheena Schar.

Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan repeated the message of unity while acknowledging the concerns among party activists over the war in Gaza.

"We're a big tent, y'all, and it can get real messy in here," she said. "Some of you voted uncommitted in the primary and that's OK, because we believe in democracy here. We can be ourselves and express our concerns and come together in a good way and move forward."



















